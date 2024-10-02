AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the third quarter, we produced approximately 470,000 vehicles, delivered approximately 463,000 vehicles and deployed 6.9 GWh of energy storage products.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model 3/Y 443,668 439,975 3% Other Models 26,128 22,915 1% Total 469,796 462,890 3%

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2024 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Tesla Q3 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q3 2024 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the Company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including average selling price, cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and others as to be disclosed in the 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

