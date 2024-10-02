BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems receives Phase 2 contract to develop autonomous network technology for mission-critical communications

DARPA awards BAE Systems' FAST Labs $6 million for Mission-Integrated Network Control program

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems (LON:BA) a $6 million Phase 2 contract to continue to develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications. The award follows Phase 1 of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program.

The MINC program seeks to build and demonstrate an integrated, advanced capability that creates a secure communications network to support multi-domain operations.

Under the terms of the Phase 2 contract, BAE Systems' FAST Labs research and development organization will continue to advance the algorithms and software that anticipate and dynamically adapt network services to dramatically improve mission outcomes.

"The technology we are maturing will act as the brains of this highly complex and mission-critical networked communications system," said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems' FAST Labs. "This award allows us to continue our work to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains."

Work on the program, which builds on BAE Systems' extensive networking, communications, and autonomy portfolio, will be done in Burlington, Massachusetts; and Arlington, Virginia.

