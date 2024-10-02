Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
02.10.24
17:35 Uhr
15,615 Euro
+0,330
+2,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,53515,76519:44
15,56515,63519:44
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 17:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems receives Phase 2 contract to develop autonomous network technology for mission-critical communications

DARPA awards BAE Systems' FAST Labs $6 million for Mission-Integrated Network Control program

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems (LON:BA) a $6 million Phase 2 contract to continue to develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications. The award follows Phase 1 of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program.

The MINC program seeks to build and demonstrate an integrated, advanced capability that creates a secure communications network to support multi-domain operations.

Under the terms of the Phase 2 contract, BAE Systems' FAST Labs research and development organization will continue to advance the algorithms and software that anticipate and dynamically adapt network services to dramatically improve mission outcomes.

"The technology we are maturing will act as the brains of this highly complex and mission-critical networked communications system," said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems' FAST Labs. "This award allows us to continue our work to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains."

Work on the program, which builds on BAE Systems' extensive networking, communications, and autonomy portfolio, will be done in Burlington, Massachusetts; and Arlington, Virginia.

For more information, please contact:
 Paul Roberts, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-521-2381
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.