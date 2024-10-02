Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.: CLM Intersects 1.18% Li2O over 4.00 m at Vallée East Project

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) ("CLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received assay results from the spring 2024 diamond drilling program on the 100%-owned East Vallée Project. The objective of the spring drilling program was to confirm the presence and extension onto the East Vallée Project of the defined lithium-bearing pegmatites intersected by the Company during its 2023 drilling program on the adjacent Vallée Joint Venture Property. East Vallée is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt approximately 30 km north of Val D'Or, Quebec (see Figure 1).



Figure 1: CLM Regional Projects Map [property boundaries from Company resources and historical drill hole, geology and showing information from the Government of Quebec website https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1108_afchCarteIntr.]

Twelve holes were completed on East Vallée totaling 2,289 m. The twelve holes tested for the potential southeast strike extension of eight known lithium-bearing pegmatites onto the property. The program also tested for the extension of the Core Pegmatite, which has been previously defined over a strike length of 4.25 km commencing from the active open pit mine at Sayona's North American Lithium Mine Operation, across the width of the Vallée JV property, right to the western property boundary of the East Vallée Project.

The 2023 drilling program succeeded at tracing both the Core Pegmatite and the S2 Pegmatite onto the East Vallée Property. Both the pegmatites were intersected in two holes (see Figure 2). The highlight of the program was a high-grade intersection of the Core Pegmatite in hole EV-24-002 that averaged 1.184% Li 2 O over 4.00 m from 101.0 m to 105.0 m, within a larger interval that averaged 0.754% Li 2 O over 9.25 m from 99.25 m to 108.5 m. This larger interval included lithium mineralization contained within a well-defined biotite alteration zone enveloping the Core Pegmatite. Hole EV-24-009, drilled 800 m along strike to the southeast also encountered the Core Pegmatite that averaged 0.293% Li 2 O over 0.65 m from 102.95 m to 103.60 m (see Table 1).

Figure 2: Location of the 2024 drill holes East Vallée Project and targeted projected extensions of pegmatites from the adjacent Vallée Joint Venture Project.

Table 1 - Lithium Intersections from the 2024 East Vallée Drill Program

Hole From (m) To. (m) Length (m)* Li2O (%) EV-24-002 99.25 108.50 9.25 0.754 101.00 105.00 4.00 1.184 EV-24-007 181.85 182.90 1.05 0.308 EV-24-008 176.30 177.45 1.15 0.310 EV-24-008 179.00 179.60 0.60 0.347 EV-24-009 102.95 103.60 0.65 0.293 * True widths of the mineralization reported cannot be determined at this time. Cut-off grades for compositing was 0.25% Li2O



Hole EV-24-007 intersected the S2 Pegmatite and returned assays of 0.308% Li 2 O over 1.05 m from 181.85 m to 182.90 m. Hole EV-24-008 encountered two zones of mineralization that were hosted in the wall rocks adjacent to the S2 Pegmatite within a biotite alteration zone in a granitic unit. The upper interval assayed 0.310% Li 2 O over 1.15 m from 176.30 m to 177.45 m and the lower flanking interval averaged 0.347% Li 2 O over 0.60 m from 179.00 m to 179.60 m.

The drilling program successfully confirmed the presence of the Core Pegmatite over an additional strike length of 800 m within the East Vallée Project. An additional 5 km of the Property remains untested by drilling to the southeast of hole EV-24-009, the most southeastern known intersection of the Core Pegmatite that is anticipated to be targeted by the Company in future exploration programs.

Analytical Procedures

CLM geologists selected samples from the drill core using visual identification of lithium-bearing minerals in the drill core. Core samples were sawn into two halves, with one half being submitted for analysis and the other half retained and returned to the core tray and stored for future reference.

All samples were analysed at ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), Burnaby, an independent accredited laboratory. The samples were crushed, pulverized and analyzed at the SGS preparatory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Excess crushed and pulverized material not used in the analysis have been retained for future reference. All samples were analysed by ALS' ME-MS89L procedure that uses Sodium Peroxide Fusion and Super Trace ICP-MS finish using an aliquot of pulverised material.

CRM included half core duplicate samples and inserted blank samples into the sample sequence to ensure appropriate quality assurance and quality control of the assay results. Protocols include systematic insertion of CRM standards at approximately 1 in every 20 samples, 1 blank sample for every 20 core samples, and 1 duplicate sample for every 20 core samples. The CRM material used for monitoring lithium values were OREAS 231, OREAS 238, OREAS 750 and OREAS 7513. Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.

It is believed the sampling, assaying and laboratory procedures are representative of the drilled material and appropriate for the project. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's former Senior Vice President & Head of Mining who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec lithium mine.

