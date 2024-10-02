Nova Microsystems Inc.: Cybersecurity Startup Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Technology to Combat Ransomware and Data Exfiltration

Nova Microsystems Inc. Unveils Innovative AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solution "BRICKS" to Safeguard Global Businesses from Evolving Cyber Threats

Today, Nova Microsystems Inc. announced the launch of BRICKS, a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution designed to combat data breaches and ransomware.

Nova's BRICKS is a cross between an AI-Driven SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) and an EDR (End Point Detection & Response) solution that combines advanced encryption, artificial intelligence (AI), and dynamic response mechanisms to proactively protect businesses from evolving cyber threats like ransomware and data breaches. At the core of BRICKS's solution is Atlas - a cutting-edge proprietary dynamic encryption engine. Powered by a house-built AI, this system monitors suspicious activities and instantly deploys protection mechanisms, including dynamic encryption, file locks, and even, as a last resort, deleting compromised data to prevent exfiltration. Nova has also developed a signature solution that prevents threat actor encryption on data and assets.

"The financial toll cybercrime places on businesses is staggering and ever growing. Current technologies are great and serve a purpose, but they fall short in actually mitigating ransomware and preventing data breaches," said Ryan Melissinos, CEO of Nova Microsystems Inc. "In an age where industries like healthcare, finance, and retail are facing unprecedented attacks. Nova's BRICKS offers businesses a level of confidence that no matter how advanced the cyber threats become, their data will remain secure."

Businesses of all sizes, from small local shops to Fortune 500 companies, face increasing risks from sophisticated ransomware attacks that can bypass traditional security measures. For large corporations, a successful breach can result in substantial financial losses through ransom payments, customer attrition, marketing expenses to rebuild trust, and potential state and federal fines or lawsuits. Smaller businesses are equally vulnerable, often facing complete shutdown after an attack, regardless of whether they pay the ransom. This evolving threat landscape underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures across all sectors of the business world, and Nova BRICKS can offer this peace of mind at scale.

"Our mission is to 'protect tomorrow, today,' and we are pleased to be setting a new standard in cybersecurity by providing automated, dynamic defenses that ensure business continuity and data integrity," said Manny Henri, Chief Technology Officer of Nova Microsystems Inc. "We're not just another cybersecurity solution - we're offering business the next chapter in data security."

For more information about Nova Microsystems and its suite of cybersecurity solutions, visit www.novainc.co.

About Nova Microsystems Inc.

Nova Microsystems Inc. is redefining the future of security solutions through AI-driven and encryption solutions. The company's flagship product, Nova BRICKS, is a dynamic adaptive system designed to stay ahead of cyber threats and provide peace of mind and protection for businesses and individual users. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.novainc.co.

