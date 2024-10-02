Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Gebrüder Weiss, a 500-year-old international transport and logistics company, announced that it is now partnering with Cargado, an invite-only load board for freight crossing into and out of Mexico. Gebrüder Weiss has significantly increased its presence at the southern border in the past few years, with enhanced cross-border services, key industry veteran hires, and two new Texas facilities - one in El Paso and another in Laredo. Its agreement with Cargado further extends the company's ongoing cross-border logistics growth.

"Gebrüder Weiss continues to enhance its global suite of services for customers, and we're delighted to be one of the companies invited to Cargado's load board," says Kevin Sendre, Director of Full Truckload North America for Gebrüder Weiss . "Cargado's vision to make cross-border freight interconnected, dependable, and transparent fully aligns with Gebrüder Weiss' ethos, and we look forward to our partnership with the team."

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, trade between the U.S. and Mexico totaled $415.4 billion for the first half of 2024 (January through June). This is the highest total ever recorded for the time period, and the value of trade across the border is consistently breaking year-over-year records. In addition to expanding its services, Gebrüder Weiss is partnering with select companies to optimize nearshoring logistics. Earlier this year, the company announced a new relationship with Highway, a Carrier IdentityTM software platform designed to provide clients with comprehensive information on freight carriers to prevent fraud. Similarly, Cargado's platform is invitation-only to enhance trust and end-to-end transparency.

"Demand for nearshoring has exploded in the past few years, and the movement of freight between the U.S. and Mexico has exploded as a result," says Matt Silver, CEO and Co-founder of Cargado. "I founded Cargado to move the industry forward, improve trust, and create a more interconnected North American freight market. Gebrüder Weiss is a highly respected industry leader, and we're delighted to welcome them to the load board."

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.

About Cargado

Cargado, the first invite-only load board for cross-border Mexico freight, launched in April 2024 by freight industry veterans Matt Silver and Rylan Hawkins. Cargado supports the historic rise of nearshoring and growing demand for improved cross-border logistics. With Cargado, logistics companies can get loads booked faster with greater transparency and a trusted network of carriers. Cargado has raised nearly $10M since starting in October 2023 from investors such as Primary Venture Partners, Ironspring Ventures, Zenda Capital, Wischoff Ventures, and RyderVentures.

