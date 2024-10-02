Anzeige
02.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
Empire Holdings Strengthens Community Ties With Environmental Initiative

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Empire Holdings recently teamed up with Texas Blossoms, the City of Fort Worth and Echo Heights Neighborhood Association to enhance the Echo Heights neighborhood by donating nine trees to be planted at Prairie Dog Park. This initiative is part of Empire Holdings' ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare.



The tree-planting event was a testament to the power of community involvement. District 11 Councilmember Jeanette Martinez, along with Texas Blossoms Board member Paul Kerpoe, and Sherry Dukes and Lucretia Powell of the Echo Heights Neighborhood Association led the effort by organizing a planting plan and coordinating volunteers to assist with the planting. This community effort demonstrates the power of collective coordination to improve communities. Their participation highlights the importance of community engagement in sustaining and nurturing our shared spaces.

About Texas Blossoms

Texas Blossoms is a non-profit organization dedicated to beautifying Texas landscapes through the planting and maintenance of blossoming trees. Their mission is to transform roadways, parks, schools, and libraries by planting vibrant, life affirming trees. These efforts are especially impactful in historically underserved and underfunded areas, where the presence of blooming trees can revitalize neighborhoods and foster a sense of pride and community. By partnering with local communities, Texas Blossoms ensures that each planting project is thoughtfully executed. They collaborate with neighborhood organizations, governmental entities, nonprofits, and dedicated individuals to bring their vision to life. Their comprehensive approach includes fundraising, organizing volunteers, and coordinating every aspect of the tree-planting process.

"Empire Holdings' support of Texas Blossoms' mission underscores our commitment to sustainable practices and long-term environmental health. This partnership is a perfect example of how corporate responsibility and community cooperation can create meaningful, lasting change," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings.

##

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx/

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

