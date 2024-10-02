Following the successful announcement at its recent Exchange24 user conference in Philadelphia, Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, has formally launched its new Customer Advisory Board (CAB) dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This initiative underscores Planisware's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration directly with its customers.

Taking the Lead on AI for Strategic Portfolio Management

At Exchange24, Planisware's customer base expressed overwhelming interest in the potential of AI for strategic portfolio management, with attendees sharing how they are already using AI to enhance project delivery, streamline decision-making, and improve business outcomes. Leveraging its pioneering position in that field, Planisware is uniquely positioned to lead this innovation, given its extensive experience and leadership in the strategic portfolio management market.

The AI CAB aims to serve as a dynamic platform for collaborative development, aligning Planisware's technical advancements closely with the business needs of its customers. Members of this elite board will have the unique opportunity to directly influence the expansion of Planisware's AI capabilities, providing strategic feedback to ensure they are perfectly tailored to support real-world business objectives. Members will also gain early access to the latest Planisware innovations, keeping them at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"The AI CAB is more than just an advisory role; it's a partnership and a platform for visionary leaders across industries to catalyze real change in the AI space," said Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America. "With members' collective expertise and insights, we are confident our solutions will not only meet but exceed the strategic needs of our customers and the market, ensuring our innovations inform the future of AI."

While the CAB is in its early days still, its 22 members' use cases largely cover forecasting, portfolio optimization, integrations with AI chatbots, data entry, and onboarding augmentation.

