MMGNET Group: COTERIE New York Wraps September Season Featuring Brands from Over 40 Countries

The co-located events, COTERIE, MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC, observed nearly a 9% increase in purchasing buyers compared to September 2023 and around 3% growth from the February 2024 season.

COTERIE New York , the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event wrapped the 2024 season with more than 950 brands on the show floor, showcasing apparel, footwear, accessories and more to thousands of buyers representing leading retailers Saks Fifth Avenue, Rent the Runway, Joan Shepp, Julian Gold, B Barnett, Bloomingdales, Revolve and Four Seasons Orlando, among many others.

International brands made up over 40% of the show floor, underscoring the strength of global fashion representation at COTERIE. More than 40 countries exhibited, including Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Italy, France, Greece and Australia. In addition, for the first time, Indonesia Fashion Forward brought 8 new exhibiting brands.

This year, in collaboration with Vogue Mexico and Latin America, the destination neighborhood featured an expanded selection of international swim and resortwear apparel. International designers in destination included the likes of Honest the Label, Luna B, Juliet Dunn, Greek Archaic Kori, Pearl & Caviar, My Beachy Side and Oceanus, all looking to connect with retailers and break into the U.S. market. Karla Martinez de Salas, Head of Editorial Content for Vogue Mexico & Latin America, was also in attendance and moderated a panel discussion covering the dynamic climate of retail.

COTERIE's dedicated denim area features brands 7 For All Mankind, NSF, Favorite Daughter, Hudson Jeans, Wrangler, Lee Jeans and G-Star Raw, among others. Denim is an important category at COTERIE and the neighborhood is increasingly expanding as the fabric remains a staple for all seasons.

"COTERIE hosts an array of contemporary designs with an emphasis on quality and innovative wholesale products. The contemporary women's segment and the strength of international within COTERIE continues to grow, underscoring the importance of fostering global relationships," says Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group. "As we look forward to 2025, the strength of retail is showing significant promise. Since retail is a major driver of economic expansion, connecting with buyers in-person is essential for creating impactful retail strategies and propelling long-term growth in the industry."

COTERIE continues to support eco-conscious initiatives and recognize those who are driving the industry towards a more sustainable future. The verified sustainable program at COTERIE acknowledges verified and medal ranked brands meeting all 17 of the United Nations (UN) priorities, including JADE Swim, Fifteen Twenty, MPG, My Beachy Side and Cariuma, among more. For the first time, COTERIE also partnered with Anybag and hosted a live activation of turning plastic and recycled products into unique and wearable bags. In addition, a community conversation highlighting sustainability was available right from the show floor, featuring panelists from Teen Vogue and the creator of Anybag.

27% of the COTERIE floor featured brands exhibiting for the first time, including Marimekko, Beyond Yoga, Black Suede Shoes, Veja, Tony Bianco, Shoma the Label and Rebag, displaying unique collections to leading buyers.

COTERIE New York will return to the Javits Center in New York City Feb. 18-20, 2025. To learn more please visit www.coteriefashionevents.com .

