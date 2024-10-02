The Alliance Party: Five Candidates for U.S. House and Senate Make Historic Pledge to Create an Independent Caucus to End Government Gridlock

This coalition of independent and alternative party candidates joins with Alliance Party candidates in a bold initiative to create an independent caucus to address the institutional dysfunction of the U.S. Congress fostered by the two dominant parties.

For the first time in U.S. history, five independent-minded candidates for the U.S. House and Senate today announced their pledge to work to create an independent faction known as The Fulcrum Caucus that will break the gridlock in Congress and make the government responsible to the American people again.

CANDIDATES FORMALLY AGREE ON ACTION

Each of the candidates has formally agreed to the following pledge:

"When elected to the United States Congress, I will initially seek to create and/or join a caucus of independent and alternative party members of my legislative body before considering any other caucus options provided by either the Democratic or Republican membership. If such an Independent Third caucus option, The Fulcrum Caucus, is not a possibility during my first term in office, I will continue to be an advocate for such a caucus in my succeeding terms in office."

Fulcrum 2024 candidates as of this date include:

Michael Bedenbaugh, U.S House, 3rd District, South Carolina Alliance Party Website: www.mikebedenbaugh.com Contact: Mike@mikebedenbaugh.com

Joyce Lacey, U.S. Senate, Minnesota Alliance Party Website: https://joycelacey.com Email: joycelaceyforussenate@gmail.com

Joe Oddo, U.S. House, 6th District, South Carolina Alliance Party Website: BetterCandidates.org Contact: bettercandidates@gmail.com

Bob Titley, U.S. House, 5th District, Tennessee Independent Website: www.votebob24.com Contact: votebob24@gmail.com

Ron Tupa, U.S. House, 7th District, Colorado Unity Party Website: www.rontupaforcongress.com Contact: rontupa@mac.com



Analysts have calculated that electing a small number of this new breed of candidate to the House and Senate will upset the congressional balance of power by eroding the two legacy party's domination in Congress, mired in a continual loop of gridlock.

