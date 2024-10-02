New to the Street Announces Filming of HPB's Innovative Technology in NYC This November

New to The Street is thrilled to announce the commencement of filming in NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / New to The Street is thrilled to announce the commencement of filming in NYC this November, showcasing HPB's groundbreaking solid-state battery technology. Broadcasts will air later in the month on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming.

NTTS

"Our partnership with High Performance Battery HPB highlights what we believe is the future of energy storage. Their technology is set to revolutionize the industry," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "This is the kind of innovation the world needs."

Dr. Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, said: "We are delighted to partner with New to The Street to introduce our production-ready and licensable HPB Solid-State Battery to the US market. This new basic technology redefines the limits of conventional batteries and is not only safer, but

tremendously longer lasting and greener. The transformation to climate neutrality depends largely on innovative battery technologies that enable renewable energy to be stored and supplied reliably and flexibly. We at HPB are proud to offer a solution with a unique combination of superior properties that will shape the future of energy storage."

New to The Street is preparing additional media deliverables, including TV commercials and a major out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign, ensuring maximum visibility for this revolutionary brand.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier financial media company known for its televised broadcasts, earned media coverage, and iconic outdoor advertising. For more than 16 years, the company has spotlighted some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations on Bloomberg Television, Fox Business as sponsored programming, and through its prominent outdoor billboards. New to The Street also hosts interviews and shows on its dedicated YouTube channel, which boasts a loyal following of over 1.54 million subscribers. Its earned media reports are picked up weekly by ABC, NBC, and CBS more than any other PR firm, further amplifying its global reach. With a strong global footprint, the company remains at the forefront of showcasing emerging companies and trends in finance, technology, and clean energy.

About HPB:

HPB is at the forefront of energy storage innovation, developing advanced solid-state batteries with enhanced safety, longevity, and environmental

impact. With over 30 years of basic research, the company is setting new standards in battery technology for renewable energy, electric mobility and more. Its sustainable and groundbreaking solutions aim to power the future, reducing carbon footprints while meeting the world's growing energy demands.

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street