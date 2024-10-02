Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") are pleased to present the Global Markets Forum, a premier investor conference for emerging companies, in New York City on October 9, 2024. The special full-day event, which is co-hosted by the Aquis Exchange and First Sentinel, will feature dynamic growth companies based in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Global Markets Forum will include management presentations and one-on-one meetings, as well as a keynote panel focused on North American and European cross-trading opportunities. Five CSE-listed and OTC-quoted firms will be participating and making their pitches to investors: BrandPilot AI Inc., FendX Technologies Inc., Intellabridge Technology Corporation, Kuya Silver Corporation, and Legible Inc. The conference also features three Aquis-listed companies: Aquis Exchange PLC, SulNOx Group Plc, and Tap Global Group Plc.

"We are delighted to partner with our fellow marketplaces to deliver this exceptional conference, which will highlight innovative companies in some of the world's most exciting and rapidly-evolving industries," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We encourage all of our stakeholders in the New York area to attend, and we look forward to seeing you there."

"Investor education around the venture markets has become notably important, and we're excited to partner with renowned exchanges like Aquis and the CSE to bring investors and innovative companies together," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to hosting what is sure to be an exciting and informative event."

The Global Markets Forum will take place at the OTC Markets headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in Manhattan. Advance tickets are free of charge and are available here.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

