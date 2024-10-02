Enovation Brands: Sparkling or Still, White or Rosé: VOGA Prosecco Adds Delicious Italian Style to the Holidays

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The Prosecco lineup from VOGA Italia, imported to the U.S. exclusively by Enovation Brands, offers one-stop wine shopping to cover upcoming Thanksgiving feasts, holiday brunches, parties, and gifting needs. These food-friendly, aesthetically pleasing DOC wines will take wine lovers through the holidays and into the New Year and make gift-giving a snap, while the pocketbook-friendly price gives permission to keep a case or two on hand for those impromptu soirées and unexpected visitors that pop up this time of year.





VOGA Prosecco DOC (SRP $15.99/750mL; ABV 11%): This classic, spritzy, brut Prosecco has aromas of ripe apples and peaches complemented by refreshing acidity. Perfect as an aperitivo, it also pairs well with seafood, poultry, charcuterie, cheeses, and egg dishes, making it the perfect brunch wine. This wine was awarded a gold medal from GILBERT & GAILLARD, a prestigious French wine guide known for its rigorous blind tastings and evaluations.

VOGA Prosecco DOC Rosé (SRP $15.99/750mL; ABV 11%): Aromas of cherries and berries entwine with delicate floral notes in this fruit-forward, lively pink sparkler. Serve with appetizers like prosciutto-wrapped dates, stuffed mushrooms, fresh seafood, and lightly salty items, as well as with grilled meats, roasts, and not-too-sweet desserts such as macarons and fruit tarts. This wine was named a Top Three Best Value Prosecco of 2024 by winesearcher.com.

VOGA Prosecco DOC Still (SRP $14.99/750mL; ABV 10.5%): The big news this holiday season is VOGA Prosecco Still, a bubble-free Prosecco that showcases the lemony-aromas and cashew, kiwi, and honeyed white flower flavors of the Glera grape. The slightly creamy base and high-toned acidity pair well with many foods, including creamy and salty cheeses, pasta, chicken, pork, and a variety of seafood: think Feast of the Seven Fishes. The chic cylinder fits perfectly into a holiday stocking, and with only 95 calories per 5 oz. serving, you can celebrate and still fit into your holiday best. VOGA Prosecco Still was awarded 91 points by The Tasting Panel Magazine and 92 points in the New York International Wine Challenge.

Entertain Italian Style

Relieve yourself of bartending duties with a self-serve Prosecco bar stocked with all three styles of VOGA Prosecco, beautiful glassware, and a selection of juices, liqueurs, mixers, and garnishes. Include the ingredients for the Still Sbagliato, the VOGA version of the Negroni Sbagliato and a seasonal twist on Italy's beloved Spritz.

VOGA Still Sbagliato

2 oz. VOGA Prosecco Still

1 oz. sweet vermouth

1 oz. Campari

Orange peel, for garnish

Combine ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice, stir, and garnish with orange peel.

Apple Cider Spritz

4 oz. VOGA Prosecco DOC

2 oz. apple cider

Cinnamon stick and apple slice, for garnish

Pour apple cider into a flute or coupe glass, top with Prosecco, stir, then garnish with cinnamon stick and apple slice.

VOGA Italia will add a touch of elegance and delicious Italian style to your holiday season while you relax knowing that your wine needs are covered.

Please drink responsibly.

Media samples and interviews available upon request.

Hi-res images and recipes here. Video here.

VOGA Italia is imported exclusively in the U.S. by Enovation Brands, Aventura, Florida.

Please visit www.vogaitalia.com for more information and follow @vogaitalia.

About VOGA Italia

Boldly innovative, elegantly unapologetic, and tastefully confident, VOGA Italia is a contemporary wine for the modern consumer. Since inception, the brand has earned awards for its chic cylinders, elegantly adorned bottles, and innovative closures, as well as its stand-out wines. Rich in flavor and full of character, the wines are styled to deliver the taste profiles most desired by today's wine drinkers. The collection, available nationwide, includes a Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC, Moscato IGP, Rosato delle Venezie IGT, Prosecco Still DOC, Prosecco DOC, Prosecco DOC Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Grigio.

About Prosecco DOC

Consumer demand for Prosecco DOC wines is enormous: per the region's Consorzio, in 2023, Prosecco DOC was once again the top Italian wine category in terms of both volume and value, with more than 616 million bottles produced.

