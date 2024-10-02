St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: Hydrogen Production System Successfully Installed at Korean Partner's New Facilities

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1), and its majority owned subsidiary, H2SX Corp., are pleased to disclose that their Korean partner, Wintech Energy, has just completed on time the installation of all the equipment for its hydrogen production system at their new facilities located in the suburbs of Seoul, South Korea.

The system will be fully operational, as planned, before the end of this year. It is expected that there will be a period of a few weeks to a few months of commissioning that will follow the reception of the financial resources required. The next few weeks will be devoted to the commissioning, to calibrating the various components, starting up and ramping up the production of hydrogen and carbon from biogas or natural gas.

Wintech's technology uses its proprietary microwave plasma torch design and topology to very effectively dissociate, using electromagnetic fields, carbon from hydrogen in a methane molecule, whether it is of natural origin or derived from the biomethanization of organic waste and residues.

"(…) We will be ready in a few weeks to demonstrate to the entire industry, at real scale and with figures to back it up, the undeniable advantages of Wintech's technology for producing cheap and clean hydrogen without greenhouse gas emissions, simply pure carbon powder (…)" said Jung Cheol Park, President of Wintech Energy.

"(…) Nothing will please us more than to welcome our future partners and clients to Seoul to present this technology in operation as soon as our Wintech colleagues give us the go-ahead (…)" said Dr. Sabin Boily, President and CEO of H2SX.

Investor Outlook

The installation of the Showcase Hydrogen Production Plant in Seoul marks a significant milestone for H2SX. This operational facility will provide interested parties the opportunity to witness the technology in action. Regardless of future scenarios for H2SX, the plant will enable independent third parties to conduct their own due diligence, offering concrete insights into the econometrics and technological challenges associated with running a modular hydrogen plant. Several major industry players have already expressed interest in performing these reviews within a live operational environment.

In this picture: Partial view of some of the cyclones and reactor of the 75kW Hydrogen production showcase plant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Neha Tally"

NEHA TALLY

Corporate Secretary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Critical Minerals Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.