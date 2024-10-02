Gramercy Funds Management LLC ("Gramercy"), a $6 billion dedicated, global emerging markets investment manager, today announced that Simon Quijano-Evans has joined the firm in a newly created role, Chief Strategist of Gramercy. Mr. Quijano-Evans will be based in Gramercy's London office and will work closely with Partner and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Philip Meier, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Robert Koenigsberger and Chair, Mohamed A. El-Erian on the firm's top-down view in addition to complementing Gramercy's sovereign analysts' bottom-up perspective. Mr. Quijano-Evans joins Gramercy as Managing Director and will report to Mr. Meier.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join our Gramercy team," said Mr. Meier. "The breadth and depth of his experience will greatly enhance our ability to make more informed investment decisions on behalf of our clients."

Mr. Quijano-Evans brings over 28 years of experience in emerging markets, macroeconomic analysis, and financial markets to Gramercy's team. He joins Gramercy from Gemcorp Capital, where he was Chief Economist. Prior to that, he was LGIM's EM Strategist. Mr. Quijano-Evans also led research teams at ING, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and UniCredit and worked at IIASA as an economist analyzing the macroeconomic effects of natural disasters.

"Gramercy is a prominent global emerging markets investment manager and I am excited to be part of such an experienced team," said Quijano-Evans. "I look forward to contributing to both the top-down and bottom-up elements of the investment process, with the aim to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investment."

Mr. Quijano-Evans holds a Doctorate Degree in Economics from the University of Vienna and has co-authored and edited a book on the Turkish economy.

About Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy is a global emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, Connecticut with offices in London, Buenos Aires, Miami, West Palm Beach and Mexico City, and dedicated lending platforms in Mexico, Turkey, Peru, Pan-Africa, Brazil, and Colombia. The $6 billion firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with a better approach to emerging markets, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes, including multi-asset, private credit, public credit, and special situations. Gramercy's mission is to positively impact the well-being of our clients, portfolio investments and team members. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a Signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAMI) and a Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). www.gramercy.com

