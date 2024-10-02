Dematic Announces Participation in Key Trade Shows This Fall

Engage with the company and gain insights from supply chain experts

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Dematic, a supply chain automation and solutions provider, announced its trade show schedule for this fall. The company will be in attendance at a variety of industry shows from beverage to supply chain.

Dematic

Dematic logo

"We're excited to engage with industry leaders and showcase how Dematic's innovative solutions are driving the future of intelligent automation," says Scott Knight, director of marketing and communications, Americas, Dematic. "These events provide a unique opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners, share our latest advancements, and discuss how our solutions prepare supply chain operations to address the challenges of tomorrow."

Attendees can learn more about Dematic and the future of warehouse automation at the following events:

National Beer Wholesalers Association Annual Convention & Product Showcase

Date: Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 2024

Location: San Diego, California

Event Details: Kyle Nevenhoven, head of solution consulting in the Americas, spoke to attendees about how to manage rising labor costs, challenges with retention, and an increase in the number of SKUs in his seminar, "A Beer Distributor's Guide to Doing More with Less" on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

NextGen Supply Chain Conference

Date: Oct. 21-23, 2024

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Event Details: As a silver sponsor, Dematic will have its subject matter expert, Kim Baudry, director of global market development, present to attendees about warehouse automation transformation and how to evaluate emerging technologies for their business.

Texas Warehousing Resource Conference

Date: Oct. 22-23, 2024

Location: Grapevine, Texas

Event Details: This conference brings together suppliers in the warehousing industry and manufacturing companies to discuss the latest trends and innovations. In addition to exhibiting, Jenn Tabbert, director, software sales for North America, will present "Future-Proofing Your Warehouse: How Software is Solving Today's Biggest Challenges."

IntraLogisteX USA

Date: Oct. 22-23, 2024

Location: Miami, Florida

Event Details: In addition to hosting a booth at stand 417, Dematic will have two experts speaking on Tuesday, Oct. 22. In the Technology Theater, Scott Chando, senior product manager, will present "How Data, Software, and Hardware Enable the Future of Supply Chain and Warehouse Operations" at 10:50 a.m. ET while Warren Arnold, enterprise service sales lead, and Joe Shaw, manager of customer operational readiness, will present "Steps to Achieve Successful ROI When Investing in Logistics Automation" at 11:15 a.m. ET in the Logistics Theater.

The Millennium Alliance | Digital Supply Chain Transformation Assembly

Date: Oct. 29-30, 2024

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Event Details: Dematic's Brett Webster, director of product management, will lead a workshop, "Leveraging AI in Your Supply Chain for a Resilient Future" during the assembly.

To learn more, visit Dematic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Disclaimer:

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Contact Information

Mandi Baronas

Senior Manager, Communications, Americas, Dematic

mandi.baronas@dematic.com

SOURCE: Dematic

View the original press release on newswire.com.