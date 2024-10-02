Ami Lab Ltd.: Amnis Finance Secures $2 Million in a Seed Round, with OKX Ventures and Borderless Capital Leading the Investment

Amnis Finance has successfully raised $2 million in its first-ever fundraising round. The funding will accelerate the company's efforts to further establish itself as a leading liquid staking protocol on the Aptos blockchain.

The seed round was co-led by two prominent venture capital firms, OKX Ventures and Borderless Capital, with additional support from industry leaders such as Aptos Labs, Arkgrow Pte Ltd, Ambush Capital, Gate Ventures, Old Fashion Research, Chorus One Ventures, Re7, and Flowdesk.

The capital raised will accelerate Amnis Finance's integration into the expanding DeFi infrastructure on Aptos, allowing the platform to scale more rapidly and offer enhanced staking services to its growing community.

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Innovation

The involvement of OKX Ventures and Borderless Capital goes beyond financial support. Both firms are recognized leaders in the blockchain sector and share a common vision of advancing decentralized finance solutions that are innovative, secure, and scalable. OKX Ventures, known for its pivotal role in scaling successful blockchain projects globally, brings unparalleled insights into liquidity management and blockchain infrastructure. Its involvement will provide Amnis Finance with valuable resources to expand its capabilities and deliver cutting-edge staking solutions.

Borderless Capital, with its vast experience in building blockchain ecosystems, is another key partner in this journey. The firm's backing of early-stage blockchain projects and access to a vast network of industry experts position Amnis Finance to capitalize on emerging opportunities and scale rapidly within the Aptos ecosystem. Their combined support will help the platform accelerate product development, unlock new financial possibilities for users, and establish a robust foundation for future growth.

Vision for the Future of Amnis Finance

Amnis Finance is committed to becoming more than just a liquid staking platform-it aims to serve as a fundamental pillar within the Aptos ecosystem, driving credit expansion and unlocking new financial opportunities through advanced staking mechanisms. By leveraging Aptos' high-performance blockchain architecture, Amnis enables users to stake their APT tokens confidently while maximizing returns through liquid staking tokens.

With a core focus on security, scalability, and innovation, Amnis Finance is dedicated to empowering users and developers to build on its platform and contribute to the overall growth of Aptos DeFi. The company's long-term vision is to make liquid staking a cornerstone of decentralized finance on Aptos, providing users with unparalleled flexibility and financial freedom while maintaining liquidity.

Looking Ahead: Scaling for Growth and Innovation

The $2 million seed round represents a pivotal moment for Amnis Finance, equipping the platform with the resources to lead the next wave of DeFi innovation on Aptos. As the platform scales, Amnis will continue to develop secure, reliable, and accessible staking solutions that allow users to earn passive income while contributing to the overall health of the Aptos ecosystem.

With strong backing from OKX Ventures, Borderless Capital, and other key industry players, Amnis Finance is well-positioned to expand its influence in decentralized finance. The company's mission remains clear: to deliver advanced staking solutions that empower users, foster innovation, and contribute to the growth of a decentralized financial ecosystem.

About Amnis Finance

Amnis Finance is a pioneering liquidity-staking derivatives platform on Aptos. As a key player in the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance offers a secure and user-friendly liquid staking protocol, enabling users to maximize returns on their APT tokens while maintaining liquidity.

Media Contact

Organization: Ami Lab Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Hung Nguyen

Website: https://amnis.finance/

Email: Eric@amnis.finance

City: Tortola

Country: Virgin Islands (British)

SOURCE: Ami Lab Ltd.