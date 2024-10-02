Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance services firm, is pleased to announce that on October 1, 2024 it completed the acquisition of certain assets of the European managing general agent, Geo Underwriting Europe BV ("Geo Europe"), part of The Ardonagh Group. Geo Europe is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with operations in Germany and specializes in Financial Lines. Geo Europe will join the Ryan Financial Lines ("RFL") unit within the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division of Ryan Specialty, complementing RFL's European expansion objectives. The acquisition was previously announced on September 3, 2024 and can be found here.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. For more information, please visit ryanspecialty.com

About Ryan Financial Lines

Ryan Financial Lines offers clients and capital providers a wide-ranging, single platform of financial lines products. With operations across the US, London, Europe and Latin America, Ryan Financial Lines leverages in-house expertise to provide a full suite of products and services for the small-to-middle market enterprise and large insured market. To learn more, please visit ryanfinlines.com

