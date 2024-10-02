Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJL8 | ISIN: US15687V1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 700
Tradegate
27.09.24
15:30 Uhr
10,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CERTARA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERTARA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,08010,50022:39
10,08510,50522:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2024 22:22 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Certara Completes Acquisition of Chemaxon

The combined organization offers life sciences companies predictive biosimulation and scientific informatics capabilities, improving certainty in decision-making from discovery through commercialization.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Chemaxon.

Chemaxon develops leading scientific informatics software products used by the life sciences industry for in-silico research. Certara develops advanced modeling and biosimulation solutions used to predict the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of large and small molecules.

"Combining Chemaxon's expertise with Certara's biosimulation capabilities provides life sciences companies with unique solutions to enhance productivity and increase their scientific innovation success rates," said William Feehery, Certara's CEO. "Together, we offer scientists more precise insights throughout drug discovery and development."

Near-term priorities for the combined organization include incorporating precision chemistry structures, calculators, and predictors into the Certara D360 scientific informatics applicationsand Simcyp PBPK Simulatorfor improved prediction accuracy. Longer-term plans include leveraging Certara.AI'slife sciences specialized GPT capabilities and bringing knowledge of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics more broadly into the drug discovery process and Chemaxon products including Design Hub and JChem Engines.

"Our teams are excited to have an even greater impact on drug discovery and development practices," said Richard Jones, Chemaxon CEO. "As pipelines shift to precision medicine therapies, accurate scientific predictions and biosimulation are more crucial to success than ever."

In 2024, Chemaxon is expected to generate software revenue greater than $20 million. Certara will update its 2024 guidance to include the contribution from Chemaxon when the Company reports third-quarter earnings in November.

A?"frequently asked questions" document?regarding the transaction is available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

About Chemaxon

Chemaxon is a leading cheminformatics company that provides platforms, applications, and solutions to handle chemical entities in life sciences, biotechnology, agrochemicals, new materials, education, and other research industries. Its products and services help the capture and processing of chemical information that increases its value and results in more efficient decision-making for life sciences and other R&D environments. Learn more at chemaxon.com.

Certara Contact:
Sheila Rocchio
sheila.rocchio@certara.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.