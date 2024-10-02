Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Tanja Taylor, Managing Director, Marketing, RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM" or the "Company"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to close the market to celebrate and recognize Canada's RBC Olympians. They welcomed RBC Olympians Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes to the celebration. Brandie and Melissa recently made their mark in Paris by becoming the best Beach Volleyball players in Team Canada history with an Olympic silver medal win. Together, they have not only pushed the boundaries of their sport, but embody the qualities of bold leaders who are both team-oriented and success-driven - traits that are not only vital in Olympic sport but also in business.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVvm0mm4ms0

As the longest standing corporate partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the Olympic movement in Canada since 1947.

As the longest standing corporate partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the Olympic movement in Canada since 1947.

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

