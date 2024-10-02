GrammaTech Awarded Navy Contract to Optimize Code for Edge Cloud Environments

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / GrammaTech, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity services and tools that improve and accelerate software development, has been awarded a contract from the Department of the Navy to transition, improve, and evaluate a set of software transformation tools for use in DevSecOps pipelines.

Under this contract, GrammaTech will transition a set of software debloating, hardening, and other transformation tools into the Navy's environment. Software bloat, a process that causes successive versions of software to be larger, slower, and less secure, is affecting all types of software. This bloat is often driven by engineering techniques focused on increasing programmer productivity at the expense of code efficiency. Late-stage software transformation tools reduce such bloat and have immediate commercial applications due to the benefits of reduced size and reduced attack surface for software. GrammaTech's capabilities provide lean, optimized code for faster deployment and a lower threat profile, critical for securing today's edge compute environments that are increasingly depended upon by both public and private sector organizations to convert data to actionable knowledge in near-real-time.

Ray DeMeo, Chief Growth Officer at GrammaTech, said: "We have a proven track record at GrammaTech of addressing the issues in software development practices that create bloated, clunky, dangerous code. We have both technology and team expertise to help in all stages of the software lifecycle to increase efficiency, security, and safety, while reducing cost. We're happy to again bring our hard-won expertise to the Navy and look forward to engaging on this new collaboration."

This material is based upon work supported by the Naval Surface Warfare Center-Corona Division (NWSC-Corona) under Contract No. N6426724C0073. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NWSC-Corona.

