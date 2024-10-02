Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 23:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrammaTech Awarded Navy Contract to Optimize Code for Edge Cloud Environments

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / GrammaTech, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity services and tools that improve and accelerate software development, has been awarded a contract from the Department of the Navy to transition, improve, and evaluate a set of software transformation tools for use in DevSecOps pipelines.

Under this contract, GrammaTech will transition a set of software debloating, hardening, and other transformation tools into the Navy's environment. Software bloat, a process that causes successive versions of software to be larger, slower, and less secure, is affecting all types of software. This bloat is often driven by engineering techniques focused on increasing programmer productivity at the expense of code efficiency. Late-stage software transformation tools reduce such bloat and have immediate commercial applications due to the benefits of reduced size and reduced attack surface for software. GrammaTech's capabilities provide lean, optimized code for faster deployment and a lower threat profile, critical for securing today's edge compute environments that are increasingly depended upon by both public and private sector organizations to convert data to actionable knowledge in near-real-time.

Ray DeMeo, Chief Growth Officer at GrammaTech, said: "We have a proven track record at GrammaTech of addressing the issues in software development practices that create bloated, clunky, dangerous code. We have both technology and team expertise to help in all stages of the software lifecycle to increase efficiency, security, and safety, while reducing cost. We're happy to again bring our hard-won expertise to the Navy and look forward to engaging on this new collaboration."

This material is based upon work supported by the Naval Surface Warfare Center-Corona Division (NWSC-Corona) under Contract No. N6426724C0073. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NWSC-Corona.

Contact Information

Sarah Riggins
Project Manager, GrammaTech
sriggins@grammatech.com
301-530-2900

SOURCE: GrammaTech, Inc

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.