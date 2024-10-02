AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Revocation of MCTO

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AI/ML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted the Company on August 29, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its annual and interim financial periods ending April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2024, respectively. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

The MCTO had been granted in conjunction with the Company's anticipated late filings of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2024, which were originally due August 28, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As a result of circumstances reasonably linked to the Company's delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company anticipated being unable to meet the deadline for filing its interim unaudited financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the three-month period ended July 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Interim Filings", and together with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings"). Fortunately, the Company was able to complete the Interim Filings in accordance with Canadian securities law and regulation. Under the securities laws of the provinces in which AI/ML is a reporting issuer, the Interim Filings were to be filed by October 1, 2024.

The Company remains committed to timely financial transparency and wishes to thank its shareholders, auditors and the BCSC, for their continued trust.

AI/ML's Required Filings are publicly available on www.sedarplus.ca.

###

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.