Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910555 | ISIN: CA62426E4022 | Ticker-Symbol: MPG
Frankfurt
02.10.24
21:55 Uhr
0,081 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0840,12122:58
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 23:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.: Mountain Province Announces Filing of a Technical Report for Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, Providing an Updated Life of Mine Plan and Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) and (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the filing of its technical report for the Company's Gahcho Kué Mine entitled, "Gahcho Kué Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report" (the "2024Technical Report"), with an effective date of April 22, 2024.

The 2024 Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its August 21, 2024 news release announcing the revised mine plan. There are no material differences in the 2024 Technical Report from the information disclosed in the August 21, 2024 news release.

Technical Information and Technical Report Filing

The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for the Gahcho Kué Mine and the other scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared by Tysen Hantelmann and Mike Makarenko, each a Qualified Persons ("QP"), as defined in NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Data verification processes undertaken in the previous Technical Reports have been reviewed. The QPs are of the opinion that the data verification is adequate for use in the 2024 Technical Report.

The 2024 Technical Report is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website www.mountainprovince.com. Readers are encouraged to read the 2024 Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserves and life of mine plan. The 2024 Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada Inc. in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls approximately 112,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mark Wall, President, and CEO, 151 Yonge Street, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W7, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mountain-province-announces-filing-of-a-technical-report-for-gahcho-kue-diamond-mine-providing-an-updated-life-of-mine-plan-and-updated-mineral-resource-and-reserve-estimates-302266024.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.