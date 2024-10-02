Diné Development Corporation : Diné Source Named to DLA JETS 2.0 IDIQ Contract

Diné Source, a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the award of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Diné Source, a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the award of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The $11.9B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract spans a five-year base and an additional five-year option period.





Through this contract, Diné Source will deliver IT services across the DLA Information Operations enterprise, including application development, maintenance, technical support, maintenance and sustainment; operations support; lifecycle management; and cyber security. Diné Source will provide full lifecycle support to meet the evolving mission needs of the DLA and other components within the Department of Defense (DOD).

"We are proud to have been selected as one of the 88 awards and one of only 26 8(a) awards on this contract," commented Scott McKee, Diné Source President. "Our legacy-inspired approach to innovation aligns seamlessly with DLA's goals in driving digital modernization. We are pleased to advance its critical mission and drive transformative change for the warfighter."

"This award marks a significant milestone for our family of companies in developing our partnership with DLA," added Rachel Cross, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Navy and Fourth Estate. "We are committed to delivering impactful solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support DLA's strategic objectives over the next decade."

