Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 23:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diné Development Corporation : Diné Source Named to DLA JETS 2.0 IDIQ Contract

Diné Source, a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the award of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Diné Source, a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the award of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The $11.9B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract spans a five-year base and an additional five-year option period.

Dine Source DLA JETS 2.0 Award

Dine Source DLA JETS 2.0 Award
Dine Source DLA JETS 2.0 Award



Through this contract, Diné Source will deliver IT services across the DLA Information Operations enterprise, including application development, maintenance, technical support, maintenance and sustainment; operations support; lifecycle management; and cyber security. Diné Source will provide full lifecycle support to meet the evolving mission needs of the DLA and other components within the Department of Defense (DOD).

"We are proud to have been selected as one of the 88 awards and one of only 26 8(a) awards on this contract," commented Scott McKee, Diné Source President. "Our legacy-inspired approach to innovation aligns seamlessly with DLA's goals in driving digital modernization. We are pleased to advance its critical mission and drive transformative change for the warfighter."

"This award marks a significant milestone for our family of companies in developing our partnership with DLA," added Rachel Cross, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Navy and Fourth Estate. "We are committed to delivering impactful solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support DLA's strategic objectives over the next decade."

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: DDC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.