The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation Inc.: The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation Announces First Charitable Initiative: Thanksgiving Turkey Donation to 100 NDG Families

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation, a registered non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities in need, is proud to announce its first charitable act: the donation of 100 whole frozen turkeys to 100 families in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), QC region for Thanksgiving this year. The foundation is committed to giving back to those facing challenges and fostering a spirit of compassion and hope.

The recipient of this generous donation is the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 024/106, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, which has been serving the local community since 1945. The turkeys will be distributed by the Legion's 1st Vice-President, Pam McEntee, to the NDG Food Depot, the Lion's Club, and the Head & Hands organization, ensuring that families in need receive support during this festive season.

"The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation is honored to partner with the Royal Canadian Legion and these vital community organizations for our first charitable donation," said Joel DeBellefeuille, founder of the foundation. "We believe that giving back can have a profound impact on our communities, and we are committed to supporting families during the holidays and beyond."

Cosimo La Rosa, Director and Board Member of the foundation, added, "This donation is just the beginning of our efforts to support the NDG community and beyond. We are excited to work with local partners who share our vision of making a difference where it matters most."

The NDG Food Depot works tirelessly to provide food security and nutritional education to local families, while the Lion's Club and Head & Hands focus on fostering community support and offering essential services to those in need. The partnership with these organizations aligns perfectly with The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation's mission to uplift individuals and families through direct support and community-driven initiatives.

This Thanksgiving turkey donation marks the beginning of many more efforts by The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation to drive meaningful change in Montreal and beyond. For more information about the foundation's future projects and how to get involved, please visit www.joeldebellefeuillefoundation.com

About The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation Inc.:

The Joel DeBellefeuille Foundation Inc. is a private foundation driven by a commitment to empower individuals and uplift communities. Established with a vision to break down barriers and create lasting change, the foundation focuses on giving back through direct support, educational initiatives, and community-driven projects. Founded by Joel DeBellefeuille, a passionate advocate for social progress, the foundation strives to build a future where compassion, equity, and opportunity are accessible to all.

