Sparta Group: Sparta Announces Closure of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company ("Units").

Pursuant to the closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 5,101,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $102,030.00.

Each is comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one full Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing the Offering (the "Warrant Expiry").

Sparta intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to cover audit, legal, and license fees. None of the proceeds received will be used to pay non-arm's length parties nor will they be used to pay for investor relations activities. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV").

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Furthermore, Sparta will be relying on the existing security holders' exemption, as well as other available prospectus exemptions. For those investors relying upon the exemption for existing security holders, the aggregate acquisition cost to a subscribing shareholder of all securities of Sparta cannot exceed $15,000 in the previous 12 months, unless that shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

The news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended (the "U.S Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S persons unless registered under the U.S Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta's business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

