Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 00:00 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Education Cannot Wait Announces US$9 Million Cost Extension for Multi-Year Resilience Programme in Iraq: Total ECW Funding Now Tops US$23 Million

Delivered by Save the Children with a consortium of international and local partners, the extended ECW grant prioritizes quality education outcomes for vulnerable children and adolescents.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a US$9 million cost extension for its highly successful Multi-Year Resilience Programme in Iraq. Total ECW funding in Iraq now tops US$23.8 million.

Initiated in 2021, the multi-year programme delivered by Save the Children and a consortium of international and local partners in coordination with the Ministries of Education, has already reached approximately 50,000 children. Despite these successes, challenges persist in improving the quality of education, reaching the most vulnerable groups, providing support to prepare girls and boys for the workforce, and addressing emerging needs related to climate change and other stressors.

"Despite concerted efforts by the Government of Iraq and the international community, 2 million children are still out of school. Syrian refugees, children with disabilities, girls and other marginalized groups are the most vulnerable. It is such tragedy to see how Iraq - once the cradle of civilization - is now dependent on international aid to educate her children and refugees. By ensuring quality education and lifelong learning for them, let us hope that we can help deliver and restore education towards stability, which they all so deserve," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations.

The extended programme will reach approximately 50,000 children by increasing access to quality education, improving learning outcomes, strengthening well-being, enhancing system-wide resilience and mobilizing new resources.

"Years of war and displacement have left children and youth in Iraq with severe learning gaps, keeping many out of school and causing critical difficulties for those attending. Through the Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP) extension we will continue supporting the government in strengthening the education system, advocating for increased government investment and advancing legislative reforms. At the same time, we will build best practices in MYRP-targeted schools that can be scaled across all schools in Iraq," said Sarra Ghazi, Country Director for Save the Children International in Iraq.

To deliver on the Grand Bargain Agreement's goals for localization, the ECW investment brings together a wide consortium of international and national partners, including the Government of Iraq, Government of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, Mercy Corps, Save the Children, Terres des Hommes Lausanne, Norwegian Refugee Council, INTERSOS, People in Need, Rwanga Foundation, Bent Al-Rafedain Organization, Public Aid Organization, Sahara Economic Development Organization, and the Iraqi Association of Disability Organizations.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-announces-us9-million-cost-extension-for-multi-year-resilience-programme-in-iraq-total-ecw-funding-now-tops-us23-million-302266142.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.