Thematic and QuestionPro Partner to Offer Best-in-Breed CX and Market Research Tech

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Thematic, a leader in AI-driven customer feedback analytics, and QuestionPro, a prominent name in comprehensive survey software and insights solutions, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to enhance the customer experience (CX) and market research landscape by combining Thematic's advanced text analytics with QuestionPro's robust survey platform.

Joint Vision for the Future

At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision of customer-centric decision-making, making the process of acting on the customer voice user-friendly and effective for all.

QuestionPro provides user-friendly and accessible survey, research, and Voice of Customer capabilities.

Thematic delivers a streamlined analytics tool for any Voice of Customer comments and data, for an easy way to get insights.

Recognizing their complementary strengths, both companies are on a mission to support customer-centric mindsets across organizations, delivering best-of-breed solutions to the market.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

1. Enhanced Data Collection and Analysis: This integration smoothly bridges QuestionPro's extensive survey capabilities with Thematic's sophisticated AI-driven feedback data analytics, ensuring a seamless flow from data collection to in-depth analysis.

2. Improved Quality of Customer Insights: Clients will benefit from a holistic view of customer sentiment, generating enriched insights that lead to actionable improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

3. Efficiency and Automation: The collaboration automates the feedback analysis process, significantly reducing the manual data processing time and boosting the accuracy of insights.

4. Scalability: The unified solution is scalable across various industries and use cases, making it an ideal choice for medium and large businesses aiming to harness the power of both platforms.

Executive Perspectives

"We are excited to partner with QuestionPro to bring superior customer insights to our clients," said Dr. Alyona Medelyan, CEO of Thematic. "This collaboration will not only streamline the feedback process but also provide our customers with a greater depth of understanding of their own customers' experiences."

Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro, shared similar enthusiasm: "By integrating Thematic's advanced AI capabilities into our survey tools, we can provide a more powerful, holistic solution. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to help organizations improve their customer experience through innovative technology and insights."

Partnership in Action

The integration is now available, allowing current and new customers to leverage the combined capabilities immediately. Businesses utilizing this partnership will find it easier to collect, analyze, and act on customer feedback, driving enhanced business outcomes.

About Thematic

Thematic is a leading AI-powered customer feedback analytics platform. Whether you're handling large volumes of comments or noisy conversations, Thematic makes sense of the data. With best-in-breed AI and a user-friendly interface, Thematic helps companies use the customer voice to identify CX improvements, faster and without the hassle.?

About QuestionPro

QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and research services, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys. Known for its intuitive interface and powerful analytics capabilities, QuestionPro aids organizations in gathering valuable data to inform strategic decisions and enhance customer experiences.

