Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 4, 2024, due to significant demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to $275,000 to up to $350,000. Under the upsized Offering, the Company will issue up to 35,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.01 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital, sustaining project fees and settling certain accounts payable obligations. None of the proceeds received will be used to pay non-arm's length parties nor will they be used to pay for investor relations activities.

Michael Williams, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company (the "Related Party"), intends to purchase Common Shares in the aggregate amount of up to $50,000, constituting to that extent, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Related Party nor the consideration received for such securities exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advanced stage exploration and development at the Pegmont Lead Zinc Project in Australia. Vendetta has an option to acquire a 100% interest by completing certain work requirements and making option and advance royalty payments. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com.

