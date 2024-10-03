Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - TERAGO Inc. (TSX: TGO) ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (www.terago.ca), a leading provider of managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, fixed wireless access and wireline network connectivity, today announced that it will be participating at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer, and Rajneesh Sapra, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://cantechletter.com/conference/

"We are delighted to be part of the Cantech Letter Conference which offers an excellent platform to connect with the investment community," said Daniel Vucinic, CEO of TERAGO. "We look forward to showcasing our achievements and share our perspective on the key trends shaping the future through improved productivity, increased security, automation and sustainability leveraging technologies such as 5G Private Wireless Networks, Fixed Wireless and Managed Secure Services."

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, fixed wireless access and fiber and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

ABOUT CANTECH LETTER CONFERENCE

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

