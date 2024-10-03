Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
WKN: A1JAGV | ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GC
03.10.2024 02:06 Uhr
International Copper Association Appoints New Chairman, Glencore's Stephen Rowland

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Steven Rowland, Glencore as its Chair of the Board.

The International Copper Association (ICA) is the organization that promotes copper, protects its markets, and defends and sustains its demand.

Rowland replaces Shehzad Bharmal, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Teck Resources, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years.

Glencore is a long-standing, active member of ICA, joining the association in 2013. ICA is embarking on a new strategic plan as the voice of copper to promote its use and applications on behalf of ICA's members. By developing and implementing a comprehensive sustainability product positioning strategy-covering aspects like carbon footprint, responsible production and circularity-ICA's exclusive market intelligence and scientific research protect copper markets and defend and sustain its demand to ensure copper remains the material of choice for a sustainable future.

Glencore, one of the world's leading producers of copper, works across every part of the copper lifecycle, from mining, smelting and refining to recycling copper scrap. As part of their purpose to responsibly source the commodities that advance everyday life by supplying the copper needed to develop, sustain and improve the world, Glencore is implementing measures to achieve its ambition of net zero industrial emissions by 2050. In alignment with ICA's strategic goals, Glencore will continue to work closely with ICA to advance modern and responsible production practices, and ICA welcomes Stephen Rowland's leadership of the Board in pursuit of the organizations' shared ambitions.

"Copper is one of the critical building blocks of our future. We need to ensure that we are providing this essential metal to the world in a way that is sustainable and responsible so that we can enable a more circular economy and the clean energy transition. As the voice of copper, ICA is a critical organization for our industry, supporting members' goals for modern production to make an impact in a way no company could achieve on its own. I look forward to helping to lead ICA for the next two years" Stephen Rowland, Glencore.

ICA's President and CEO, Juan Ignacio Diaz, stated, "I am grateful to Steve Rowland for taking on this important leadership position, and I look forward to working closely with him as we embark on implementing a new strategic plan. ICA is proud to empower its members in bringing this critical material to the world to enable the future of human development. We need to produce not only more copper but better copper. From climate change and globalization to digitalization, copper is the solution for the megatrends we face today. The future runs on copper."

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association (ICA) is the voice of copper and works to promote the copper story, protect its markets and defend and sustain its demand. We are a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 32 members across 6 continents. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., we operate in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Learn more at internationalcopper.org.

For any follow up or questions, please contact Gabrielle Peterson, gabrielle.peterson@internationalcopper.org or Francisco de la Cerda Francisco.delacerda@internationalcopper.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522260/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-copper-association-appoints-new-chairman-glencores-stephen-rowland-302266207.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
