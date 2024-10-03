Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 02:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epique Realty Unveils Game-Changing Benefit: Free Realty.com Pro Membership

Partnership delivers innovative solutions to empower agents and provide unmatched value.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Epique Realty, known for its agent-first approach and leading-edge technology adoption, was thrilled to announce at its Livestream event today, a groundbreaking partnership with Realty.com, providing Epique agents with free access to Realty.com's Pro Membership effective immediately. This initiative marks Realty.com's first large-scale collaboration since 2020, highlighting the potential for growth and reaffirming the strength of Epique's leadership team.

The Realty.com Pro Membership offers a suite of tools and features designed to give agents a competitive edge in today's real estate market. These include:

  • Verified Profiles: Agents gain access to a verified profile on Realty.com, enhancing their visibility and trustworthiness.

  • AI Blogging and Automated Reports: The Pro Membership includes AI-driven blogging capabilities, allowing agents to consistently create engaging content with ease. Automated reports for homeowners and buyers further assist agents in delivering timely market insights.

  • Home Valuations and Market Data: Agents can leverage Realty.com's home valuation features, enabling homeowners to adjust property values and simulate various market scenarios.

  • Lead Generation and Engagement Campaigns: Through the innovative Leadfrenzy feature, agents can claim high-intent leads within their service areas, positioning themselves as valuable market experts. Engagement campaigns nurture these leads, providing valuable market insights and promoting the agent's brand.

"Our partnership with Realty.com is another way Epique continues to support our agents with the best tools and resources in the industry," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "By offering a free Realty.com Pro Membership, we are equipping our agents with advanced technology to enhance their online presence and secure high-quality leads."

The collaboration also includes a seamless IDX integration, allowing for national search functionality. This enables agents to display properties on Realty.com, increasing their exposure and access to a broader market.

Ryan White from Realty.com elaborated on the competitive edge provided by the Leadfrenzy feature: "This allows agents to quickly claim high-quality leads in their service areas. These leads tend to be 'hand-raisers'-people actively seeking property information or a tour, making them some of the best internet leads available."

Epique Realty and Realty.com's partnership demonstrates a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower agents and provide unmatched value.

"It has been a true pleasure collaborating with Epique, especially with Josh, Samantha, and the entire team. I greatly value the professionalism and dedication everyone has shown, and I look forward to building a strong and successful partnership together," Lance Custen, CEO and President of Realty.com said, " I'm excited about the opportunity to help agents across the country thrive and reach their full potential."

About Epique Realty
Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate industry, one success story at a time. BeEpique

About Realty.com
Realty.com is a leading real estate platform offering agents a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance their digital presence, generate high-quality leads, and provide market data to clients. Realty.com's Pro Membership delivers verified profiles, AI blogging, market reports, and advanced lead-generation features.

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information
Barbara Simpson
PR & Communications
barbara@epiquerealty.com
(281) 773-7842

SOURCE: Epique Realty

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.