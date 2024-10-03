Epique Realty Unveils Game-Changing Benefit: Free Realty.com Pro Membership

Partnership delivers innovative solutions to empower agents and provide unmatched value.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Epique Realty, known for its agent-first approach and leading-edge technology adoption, was thrilled to announce at its Livestream event today, a groundbreaking partnership with Realty.com, providing Epique agents with free access to Realty.com's Pro Membership effective immediately. This initiative marks Realty.com's first large-scale collaboration since 2020, highlighting the potential for growth and reaffirming the strength of Epique's leadership team.

The Realty.com Pro Membership offers a suite of tools and features designed to give agents a competitive edge in today's real estate market. These include:

Verified Profiles : Agents gain access to a verified profile on Realty.com, enhancing their visibility and trustworthiness.

AI Blogging and Automated Reports : The Pro Membership includes AI-driven blogging capabilities, allowing agents to consistently create engaging content with ease. Automated reports for homeowners and buyers further assist agents in delivering timely market insights.

Home Valuations and Market Data : Agents can leverage Realty.com's home valuation features, enabling homeowners to adjust property values and simulate various market scenarios.

Lead Generation and Engagement Campaigns: Through the innovative Leadfrenzy feature, agents can claim high-intent leads within their service areas, positioning themselves as valuable market experts. Engagement campaigns nurture these leads, providing valuable market insights and promoting the agent's brand.

"Our partnership with Realty.com is another way Epique continues to support our agents with the best tools and resources in the industry," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "By offering a free Realty.com Pro Membership, we are equipping our agents with advanced technology to enhance their online presence and secure high-quality leads."

The collaboration also includes a seamless IDX integration, allowing for national search functionality. This enables agents to display properties on Realty.com, increasing their exposure and access to a broader market.

Ryan White from Realty.com elaborated on the competitive edge provided by the Leadfrenzy feature: "This allows agents to quickly claim high-quality leads in their service areas. These leads tend to be 'hand-raisers'-people actively seeking property information or a tour, making them some of the best internet leads available."

Epique Realty and Realty.com's partnership demonstrates a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower agents and provide unmatched value.

"It has been a true pleasure collaborating with Epique, especially with Josh, Samantha, and the entire team. I greatly value the professionalism and dedication everyone has shown, and I look forward to building a strong and successful partnership together," Lance Custen, CEO and President of Realty.com said, " I'm excited about the opportunity to help agents across the country thrive and reach their full potential."

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate industry, one success story at a time. BeEpique

About Realty.com

Realty.com is a leading real estate platform offering agents a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance their digital presence, generate high-quality leads, and provide market data to clients. Realty.com's Pro Membership delivers verified profiles, AI blogging, market reports, and advanced lead-generation features.

