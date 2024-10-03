Summary: Lake has introduced new lake house rentals just in time for the holiday season, offering various options for families and groups seeking memorable waterfront experiences. Notable properties include the luxurious Jewel of Georgian Bay in Canada and charming lakeside homes in the U.S.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Lake, the leading platform for lake house rental, launches new additions to its property portfolio just in time for the upcoming holiday season. As families and groups begin planning their end-of-year getaways, these offerings provide a range of options for those seeking memorable waterfront experiences.

Photo courtesy of Lake

David Ciccarelli, co-founder of vacation rental platform Lake, mentions, "Our goal has always been to connect people with the perfect lake house rental. We have added these new properties to our portfolio to meet the various needs of our guests, from intimate family gatherings to larger group celebrations."

Among Lake's new lake house rentals is the Jewel of Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada. The shores of Georgian Bay in Waubaushene nestle this luxurious 3,000-square-foot cottage.

This serene retreat boasts over 500 feet of private shoreline surrounded by pristine waters, providing guests with a stunning waterfront getaway. Another property, the Knights Jewel, is a private cottage in a tranquil lake featuring a large deck, dock, outdoor fire pit, and an array of water toys, including canoes and kayaks.

In addition to these Canadian gems, Lake also has stunning lakeside properties in the U.S. A charming 3-bedroom home with 2.5 baths, and a den is located just a short bike ride away from the Deschutes River. This affords guests easy access to various water activities, such as floating, kayaking, and hiking along the river.

For those looking for a modern retreat in the heart of nature, the Sunriver property showcases stunning river views and a private hot tub, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploration. Finally, the spacious and cozy waterfront cottages provide ample room for groups, making sure everyone can enjoy the beauty of lakeside living without compromising comfort or style.

"As a vacation rental platform, we've carefully selected these properties to offer something for everyone," Ciccarelli explained. "Whether you're looking for a luxurious or a rustic getaway lake house rental, these new properties offer unique experiences that align with our mission of creating lasting memories by the water."

Since its launch in 2023, Lake has been connecting adventurers and those looking for the best lake house rentals to a more local travel experience across North America. The vacation rental platform has focused exclusively on cottages, cabins, and vacation homes along picturesque lakes' shores.

This specialized outlook allows it to curate a highly tailored experience for guests and hosts. Doing so verifies that each property listed aligns with the company's vision of providing immersive, nature-oriented getaways.

Ciccarelli mentions, "Whether guests seek a cozy cabin for a romantic retreat or a spacious cottage for a family reunion, our advanced search and matching algorithms help them easily find their ideal lakeside accommodation. We aim to make it easier for people to find their ideal vacation spot for holidays and any time of the year and create memories that will last a lifetime."

