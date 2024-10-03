The new office is the Firm's third location in Canada and second in the Pacific Northwest, marking sustained growth in both markets

Egon Zehnder, the world's preeminent leadership advisory firm, today announced the opening of its newest office in Vancouver, British Columbia. The expansion comes on the heels of opening a Seattle office last year and reflects the Firm's commitment to serving clients across the Pacific Northwest as well as strengthening its presence in one of the most dynamic business ecosystems globally.

The Vancouver office hosts three founding consultants: Constantin von Oppen, the Pacific Northwest region leader along with Chris King-Sidney, and Anne-Laure Brault. This founding team of leadership advisory experts, all based in the Pacific Northwest, will bring local expertise and a global perspective to support the Vancouver market across sectors and industries to meet the local market needs.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Vancouver, a city known for its innovation and unique, vibrant business community," said Ed Camara, CEO of Egon Zehnder. "As British Columbia continues to grow as a global business hub, this additional Pacific Northwest office will enable us to be even closer to our clients, partners, and the industries we serve in Western Canada."

Egon Zehnder's new chapter of leadership excellence in Vancouver will be grounded in purpose, innovation, and a commitment to building a thriving, inclusive business community.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world's preeminent leadership advisory firm, inspiring leaders to navigate complex questions with human answers. We help organizations get to the heart of their leadership challenges and offer honest feedback and insights to help leaders realize their true being and purpose.

We are built on a foundation that supports partnership in the truest sense of the word and aligns our interests with those of our clients. Our 600 consultants across 67 offices and 36 countries are former industry and functional leaders who collaborate seamlessly across geographies, industries and functions to deliver the full power of the Firm to every client, every time.

We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide executive search, leadership solutions, CEO search and succession, board advisory, and diversity, equity inclusion.

Our services include discovering leaders, developing leadership, advancing governance, shaping successions and unlocking transformations. We partner with Mobius Executive Leadership to offer highly experiential, personalized and transformational programs for senior leaders.

We believe that together we can transform people, organizations and the world through leadership.

For more information, visit www.egonzehnder.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

