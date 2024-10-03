Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased 33,000 sqm of warehouse and office space at CTPark Prešov North to DEJONG, a leading manufacturer and supplier of stainless-steel hot water tanks. This is the first occupant for CTPark Prešov North, which comprises 43.5 hectares of land in total and a GLA of 200,000 sqm.

DEJONG operates as a stand-alone business within Rheem Global Water and is the top manufacturer of water heating products in North America. It selected CTPark Prešov North after a comprehensive site selection process and its new facility comprising 29,800 sqm of warehouse space and 3,200 sqm of office space, will provide a geographically strategic base from which to meet the increasing demand for hot water tanks across Europe.

Construction has already started on site and is scheduled to finish in early 2026. It is anticipated that the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and office space will create hundreds of jobs and also significantly boost the local supply chain. Since Rheem acquired DEJONG in 2022, the company has doubled production capacity and invested in long-term growth. This presence in Slovakia will allow DEJONG to further extend its leadership in the European market.

Lee Fletcher, Plant Manager, DEJONG Slovakia said: "DEJONG selected Eastern Slovakia because of its skilled and multi-lingual workforce, experienced builders, the presence of well-developed rail and road infrastructure and strong support from the local government. We have invested heavily in this area and will continue to do so as we build our operations."

Arno La Haye, Managing Director, Rheem Europe said: "We are proud to support DEJONG in the development of its new facility in Prešov. This investment is key to Rheem's growth strategy in Europe and together we will continue to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for heating systems to our customers."

Peter Ceresnik, COO CTP Group: "CTP has long recognised eastern Slovakia's potential for growth and is well prepared to respond to the rapidly growing demand for industrial real estate. We are pleased to welcome DEJONG to our CTPark Prešov North, a likeminded organisation sharing our ambition for long-term and sustainable growth in this dynamic part of CEE. DEJONG's presence at CTPark Prešov North will contribute significantly to the economic growth of the region."

CTPark Prešov North holds a strategic position in Prešov, the third-largest city in Slovakia. The Prešov region benefits from extensive transport connections throughout Slovakia and is well-positioned for crossborder co-operation and trade with Poland, which is located only 70 km from Prešov. The area also boasts a highly skilled workforce, competitive labour costs, a diversified local economy with a strong industrial heritage and the highest available level of state aid. CTP is the market leading developer of industrial and logistics properties in Slovakia, with 803,000 sqm of GLA across 14 parks.

Major foreign direct investment is being attracted to this part of Central Eastern Europe (CEE) as it experiences rapid economic growth. Automotive company Volvo Cars recently announced it was investing around €1.2 billion in a major new manufacturing plant in Košice in east Slovakia. While BMW Group and E.ON Hungária Group are building Hungary's largest solar plant close to Debrecen in the east of the country that is expected to provide enough electricity to power 200,000 households.

Nearby CTP Parks in this region include CTPark Košice and CTPark Rzeszow in Poland. CTP also has a significant presence in Hungary where its portfolio includes CTPark Budapest West, one of CTP's largest projects comprising 300,000 sqm of space in operation and a further 200,000 sqm available for new development. CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal in west Romania is the country's first industrial park with an air cargo terminal. The Park provides excellent connections to large neighbouring cities including Debrecen, Timisoara, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Deva and Budapest.

Founded in 1859 and based in Gorredijk, the Netherlands, DEJONG works closely with customers to co-develop hot water tanks for multiple applications, including heat pumps, boiler configurations and solar systems. DEJONG has its headquarters in The Netherlands where it also operates its Dutch production location and its European Technology Center.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.4 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 June 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002969436/en/

Contacts:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

SEC Newgate

James Carnegie

Mobile: +44 (0)7827 486 224

Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk