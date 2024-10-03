Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
KUBTEC: New data indicates use of 3D specimen tomosynthesis can improve breast cancer surgical outcomes

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO), three leading breast surgeons presented data demonstrating the clinical benefits of The MOZART® 3D Specimen Radiography System from KUBTEC®.

KUB Technologies

Dr. Ash Kothari (Guy's Hospital, UK), Dr. Tomasz Sachanbinski (Opole Oncology Center, Poland), and MUDr. Jan Beneš (Ceské Budejovice Hospital, Czech Republic) each shared data from their respective institutions, all pointing to a consistent trend: use of The MOZART System can significantly reduce the need for re-excision surgeries for breast cancer patients. MUDr. Jan Beneš also presented data on how The MOZART System has enabled more healthy tissue preservation at his facility - an important factor in improving patient post-operative cosmesis.

"The MOZART System with its tomosynthesis imaging technology gives us immediate and highly detailed 3D information, which allows us to make more precise surgical decisions," remarked Dr. Kothari. "Reducing repeat surgeries is a huge benefit for patients and healthcare systems."

Data presented at the symposium reinforced prior clinical findings from the US, where The MOZART System has been a valuable tool for intraoperative margin assessment for several years. Multiple studies have shown that the system not only facilitates a reduction in re-excision rates, but can also lead to better patient cosmesis and overall surgical efficiency*

Richard Whelton, Head of Marketing at KUBTEC said, "We are thrilled to see this data coming from Europe, but it is not a surprise. At KUBTEC, we believe The MOZART System should become part of the standard of care for margin management. We'll be calling on more breast surgeons globally to contribute their data, so that together we can shape the future of breast surgery."

*For more information about The MOZART System, including details on previous studies, please visit www.kubtec.com. A recording of the symposium presentations will be available on the website.

About KUBTEC:
KUBTEC is a family-owned medical technology company, headquartered in Connecticut, USA. Our passion is developing transformative technologies that enable precision surgery for breast cancer, leading to improved patient outcomes and quality of care. For nearly 20 years, we have led the way in specimen imaging across the Operating Room, Pathology Lab and Biopsy Suite. Building on this legacy, we also now provide an innovative gamma probe detection system that seamlessly integrates with our imaging solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194547/MicrosoftTeams_image__10_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-data-indicates-use-of-3d-specimen-tomosynthesis-can-improve-breast-cancer-surgical-outcomes-302265841.html

