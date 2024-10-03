Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
03.10.2024 07:36 Uhr
CellPoint Digital Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Expansion in Latin America

Leading Payment Orchestration Provider Strengthens Regional Presence to Meet Growing Demand

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a global leader in Payment Orchestration, today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Latin America (LATAM), underlining the company's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the rapidly growing digital payments market in the region.

Strategic LATAM Expansion
In a move that reinforces its position as a key player in the global payments industry, CellPoint Digital is establishing new offices in Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico. This expansion will enable the company to provide enhanced support to its growing roster of clients in the region, including major airlines and travel companies such as GOL Avianca, Nexus, Arajet and more.

Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, commented on the expansion: "Latin America represents a pivotal market in our global growth strategy. By strengthening our presence in Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, we're positioning ourselves to meet the surging demand for advanced payment solutions in this dynamic region. This move underscores our commitment to providing localized support and innovative payment orchestration services to our valued clients across LATAM."

Key Additions
As part of this strategic expansion, CellPoint Digital is pleased to announce the appointment of Diego Lopez as Business Development Director for Latin America. Diego joins the LATAM team based in Argentina and Colombia, bringing a wealth of experience to drive CellPoint Digital's growth in the region, having held several senior sales roles across leading payment companies including Nuvei, TerraPay, Worldpay, and UnionPay International.

This new addition further strengthens CellPoint Digitals' capabilities across multiple key functions in the region. With this expansion, the Latin American team is now fully equipped to provide comprehensive services and support thought the entire customer journey.

Meeting Market Demands
The expansion in Latin America comes in response to the growing demand for sophisticated payment orchestration solutions in the region. As businesses in LATAM increasingly look to optimise their payment processes, reduce costs, and improve conversion rates, CellPoint Digital's advanced platform is well-positioned to meet these needs.

Mark Patrick, Chief Revenue Officer at CellPoint Digital, added: "Our expansion in Latin America is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients wherever they operate. With our enhanced local presence, we're poised to deliver unparalleled value to businesses in the region, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital payments landscape and unlock new growth opportunities."

This strategic expansion is supported by CellPoint Digital's continued investment in its technology platform and global operations. The company remains focused on innovation and client success, with plans for further expansion and enhancement of its services in the coming months.

About CellPoint Digital
CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellpoint-digital-accelerates-global-growth-with-strategic-expansion-in-latin-america-302265114.html

