The United States continues to set quarterly records for energy storage installations across each key market segment, said a report from Wood Mackenzie. From ESS News Energy storage installations in the United States continue to grow as the share of intermittent renewable energy generation from sources like solar and wind expands, presenting a need for storing and dispatching electricity for when it is needed most. A quarterly report from Wood Mackenzie tackling Q2 2024 showed that across segments, U. S. developers commissioned 3,011 MW and 10,492 MWh of energy storage. It represents the second-largest ...

