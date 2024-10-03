The preliminary decision on countervailing duties on cells from companies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand are lower than some expected for several major Chinese producers. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Commerce Department announced a preliminary decision on countervailing duties on solar cells imported by companies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand. Some of the tariffs are much lower than initially thought, for example, Philip Shen, an analyst with Roth Capital Partners said in a note that he had been expecting duties of around 15%. Commerce reported that the duties would ...

