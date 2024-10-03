Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
03.10.2024 08:22 Uhr
Vow ASA: Second newbuild contract confirmed

Oslo, 3 October 2024 | Vow ASA (OSE ticker: VOW) is pleased to announce that the option to deliver equipment to an unnamed second cruise newbuild has been confirmed as a firm order.

Hailed as a break-through contract and the largest to date when the 1+1 award was announced on 31 May this year (see separate announcement), equipment for this second ship is valued at EUR 14.5 million. Equipment will be delivered at the shipyard in 2026.

"With these two ships, the cruise industry is taking further steps in an even more sustainable direction. They are part of a trend towards ships with more complex and more advanced equipment. The Scanship system onboard these ships, will not only prevent discharge to sea. It will also convert organic waste stream into eco-friendly bioenergy and produce stable carbon for long-term storage, said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


