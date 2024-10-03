Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.10.24
08:06 Uhr
1,910 Euro
+0,010
+0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9422,00009:39
Dow Jones News
03.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 02 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,121 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     21,121 
                            EUR1.9720 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6340 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9420     GBP1.6200 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9573     GBP1.6287

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,720,053 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,250      1.9720        XDUB     09:36:01      00029274277TRDU1 
2,285      1.9720        XDUB     09:36:01      00029274278TRDU1 
1,300      1.9700        XDUB     09:40:20      00029274297TRDU1 
752       1.9700        XDUB     09:40:20      00029274298TRDU1 
1,286      1.9700        XDUB     09:40:20      00029274299TRDU1 
659       1.9700        XDUB     09:40:20      00029274300TRDU1 
2,055      1.9640        XDUB     09:46:01      00029274331TRDU1 
1,200      1.9540        XDUB     10:00:32      00029274427TRDU1 
784       1.9540        XDUB     10:00:32      00029274428TRDU1 
1,618      1.9460        XDUB     10:21:56      00029274599TRDU1 
429       1.9460        XDUB     10:21:56      00029274600TRDU1 
2,757      1.9500        XDUB     11:00:03      00029274757TRDU1 
895       1.9500        XDUB     11:00:03      00029274758TRDU1 
133       1.9480        XDUB     11:25:53      00029274862TRDU1 
1,368      1.9480        XDUB     11:25:53      00029274863TRDU1 
482       1.9480        XDUB     11:25:53      00029274864TRDU1 
2,055      1.9440        XDUB     12:07:20      00029275056TRDU1 
128       1.9440        XDUB     12:07:20      00029275057TRDU1 
2,119      1.9440        XDUB     12:07:20      00029275059TRDU1 
1,218      1.9420        XDUB     12:07:20      00029275060TRDU1 
1,032      1.9420        XDUB     12:07:20      00029275061TRDU1 
4,180      1.9500        XDUB     12:30:10      00029275123TRDU1 
4,140      1.9560        XDUB     13:15:21      00029275348TRDU1 
2,106      1.9580        XDUB     13:29:08      00029275542TRDU1 
2,307      1.9580        XDUB     13:36:18      00029275575TRDU1 
1,400      1.9560        XDUB     14:23:01      00029275747TRDU1 
706       1.9560        XDUB     14:23:01      00029275748TRDU1 
444       1.9540        XDUB     14:25:19      00029275797TRDU1 
734       1.9540        XDUB     14:25:19      00029275798TRDU1 
1,010      1.9540        XDUB     14:25:23      00029275799TRDU1 
3,783      1.9540        XDUB     14:30:24      00029275817TRDU1 
1,193      1.9500        XDUB     14:41:47      00029276024TRDU1 
777       1.9500        XDUB     14:41:47      00029276025TRDU1 
3,259      1.9600        XDUB     15:16:46      00029276679TRDU1 
3,981      1.9600        XDUB     15:16:46      00029276680TRDU1 
615       1.9600        XDUB     15:16:46      00029276681TRDU1 
3,599      1.9640        XDUB     15:29:16      00029276756TRDU1 
2,107      1.9620        XDUB     15:29:16      00029276757TRDU1 
1,967      1.9640        XDUB     15:52:03      00029276951TRDU1 
3,934      1.9620        XDUB     16:00:07      00029277034TRDU1 
2,055      1.9620        XDUB     16:07:17      00029277066TRDU1 
2,245      1.9620        XDUB     16:11:29      00029277101TRDU1 
603       1.9620        XDUB     16:23:00      00029277190TRDU1 
189       1.9620        XDUB     16:23:00      00029277191TRDU1 
1,861      1.9620        XDUB     16:23:00      00029277192TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,322      1.6340        XLON     09:40:20      00029274301TRDU1 
2,021      1.6340        XLON     09:40:20      00029274302TRDU1 
136       1.6240        XLON     10:46:44      00029274712TRDU1 
1,909      1.6240        XLON     10:46:44      00029274713TRDU1 
2,083      1.6200        XLON     12:07:20      00029275058TRDU1 
1,100      1.6240        XLON     12:30:14      00029275124TRDU1 
926       1.6240        XLON     12:30:14      00029275125TRDU1 
1,567      1.6300        XLON     13:24:47      00029275509TRDU1 
666       1.6300        XLON     13:24:47      00029275510TRDU1 
1,336      1.6260        XLON     14:30:25      00029275818TRDU1 
860       1.6260        XLON     14:30:25      00029275819TRDU1 
1,369      1.6260        XLON     14:30:25      00029275820TRDU1 
662       1.6260        XLON     14:30:25      00029275821TRDU1 
4,164      1.6340        XLON     15:29:16      00029276755TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  350579 
EQS News ID:  2001011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001011&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.