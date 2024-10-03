DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 02 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,121 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 21,121 EUR1.9720 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6340 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9420 GBP1.6200 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9573 GBP1.6287

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,720,053 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,250 1.9720 XDUB 09:36:01 00029274277TRDU1 2,285 1.9720 XDUB 09:36:01 00029274278TRDU1 1,300 1.9700 XDUB 09:40:20 00029274297TRDU1 752 1.9700 XDUB 09:40:20 00029274298TRDU1 1,286 1.9700 XDUB 09:40:20 00029274299TRDU1 659 1.9700 XDUB 09:40:20 00029274300TRDU1 2,055 1.9640 XDUB 09:46:01 00029274331TRDU1 1,200 1.9540 XDUB 10:00:32 00029274427TRDU1 784 1.9540 XDUB 10:00:32 00029274428TRDU1 1,618 1.9460 XDUB 10:21:56 00029274599TRDU1 429 1.9460 XDUB 10:21:56 00029274600TRDU1 2,757 1.9500 XDUB 11:00:03 00029274757TRDU1 895 1.9500 XDUB 11:00:03 00029274758TRDU1 133 1.9480 XDUB 11:25:53 00029274862TRDU1 1,368 1.9480 XDUB 11:25:53 00029274863TRDU1 482 1.9480 XDUB 11:25:53 00029274864TRDU1 2,055 1.9440 XDUB 12:07:20 00029275056TRDU1 128 1.9440 XDUB 12:07:20 00029275057TRDU1 2,119 1.9440 XDUB 12:07:20 00029275059TRDU1 1,218 1.9420 XDUB 12:07:20 00029275060TRDU1 1,032 1.9420 XDUB 12:07:20 00029275061TRDU1 4,180 1.9500 XDUB 12:30:10 00029275123TRDU1 4,140 1.9560 XDUB 13:15:21 00029275348TRDU1 2,106 1.9580 XDUB 13:29:08 00029275542TRDU1 2,307 1.9580 XDUB 13:36:18 00029275575TRDU1 1,400 1.9560 XDUB 14:23:01 00029275747TRDU1 706 1.9560 XDUB 14:23:01 00029275748TRDU1 444 1.9540 XDUB 14:25:19 00029275797TRDU1 734 1.9540 XDUB 14:25:19 00029275798TRDU1 1,010 1.9540 XDUB 14:25:23 00029275799TRDU1 3,783 1.9540 XDUB 14:30:24 00029275817TRDU1 1,193 1.9500 XDUB 14:41:47 00029276024TRDU1 777 1.9500 XDUB 14:41:47 00029276025TRDU1 3,259 1.9600 XDUB 15:16:46 00029276679TRDU1 3,981 1.9600 XDUB 15:16:46 00029276680TRDU1 615 1.9600 XDUB 15:16:46 00029276681TRDU1 3,599 1.9640 XDUB 15:29:16 00029276756TRDU1 2,107 1.9620 XDUB 15:29:16 00029276757TRDU1 1,967 1.9640 XDUB 15:52:03 00029276951TRDU1 3,934 1.9620 XDUB 16:00:07 00029277034TRDU1 2,055 1.9620 XDUB 16:07:17 00029277066TRDU1 2,245 1.9620 XDUB 16:11:29 00029277101TRDU1 603 1.9620 XDUB 16:23:00 00029277190TRDU1 189 1.9620 XDUB 16:23:00 00029277191TRDU1 1,861 1.9620 XDUB 16:23:00 00029277192TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,322 1.6340 XLON 09:40:20 00029274301TRDU1 2,021 1.6340 XLON 09:40:20 00029274302TRDU1 136 1.6240 XLON 10:46:44 00029274712TRDU1 1,909 1.6240 XLON 10:46:44 00029274713TRDU1 2,083 1.6200 XLON 12:07:20 00029275058TRDU1 1,100 1.6240 XLON 12:30:14 00029275124TRDU1 926 1.6240 XLON 12:30:14 00029275125TRDU1 1,567 1.6300 XLON 13:24:47 00029275509TRDU1 666 1.6300 XLON 13:24:47 00029275510TRDU1 1,336 1.6260 XLON 14:30:25 00029275818TRDU1 860 1.6260 XLON 14:30:25 00029275819TRDU1 1,369 1.6260 XLON 14:30:25 00029275820TRDU1 662 1.6260 XLON 14:30:25 00029275821TRDU1 4,164 1.6340 XLON 15:29:16 00029276755TRDU1

