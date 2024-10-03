Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.10.24
09:15 Uhr
4,680 Euro
+0,020
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Secondary acquisition of Connect Ventures' First Fund

DJ Secondary acquisition of Connect Ventures' First Fund 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Secondary acquisition of Connect Ventures' First Fund 
03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Secondary acquisition of Connect Ventures' First Fund 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high 
growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority secondary position in the 
first fund of Connect Ventures. 
The Group has acquired approximately 97% of the Fund for c.GBP18.6m. Connect Ventures Fund I is a 2012 Vintage Fund 
containing a portfolio of eight minority positions in businesses across Europe. Of these eight assets, c.85% of the 
value is driven by Typeform, a platform for forms and surveys, and Soldo, a payment and spend automation platform. 
The acquisition is in line with the Group's previously communicated strategy to access exceptional secondary 
investments at attractive relative valuations. The Group does not envisage any further funding to be necessary for the 
underlying portfolio companies. 
Molten has previously acquired secondary positions in Seedcamp Funds I, II & III, Earlybird DWES Funds IV and Earlybird 
Digital East Fund I. Molten's secondary strategy leverages its network in the venture capital market to provide 
liquidity to later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high-quality assets with nearer term realisation 
opportunities. To date the Molten secondary strategy has in aggregate delivered 2.5x returns (multiple on invested 
capital). 
Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented: 
"This latest secondary acquisition is a testament to the strength of our network, with existing Connect Ventures funds 
already part of our Fund of Funds programme. Following a series of strong realisations combined with our available 
resources, Molten is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities." 
Pietro Bezza, Managing Partner at Connect Ventures, commented: 
"As seed fund managers, creating early liquidity opportunities for our LPs is crucial. In today's M&A and IPO 
environment, secondary transactions provide an excellent avenue for LPs to realise gains. We are delighted to welcome 
Molten to Fund I, further strengthening our partnership." 
 
-ENDS- 
Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor            +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  350574 
EQS News ID:  2000881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000881&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.