Australian renewables developer and electricity retailer Flow Power will install a 3 MW DC-coupled battery energy storage system alongside the recently completed Cootamundra Solar Farm in New South Wales in a move designed to improve the flexibility of the facility. From pv magazine Australia Australia-based Flow Power has announced plans to expand its battery-firmed, solar energy offering to New South Wales (NSW), with a 3 MW battery energy storage system to be deployed alongside its 5. 8 MW Cootamundra Solar Farm. The battery will be connected via DC-DC converters to the SMA 4. 6 MVA solar inverter. ...

