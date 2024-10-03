Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - The Henry Law Firm, a respected personal injury law practice, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Cleveland, Ohio. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth and commitment to serving injury victims across the state.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLU49L02Vuc

The new office is strategically located in the heart of downtown Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave., Suite 1012, Cleveland, OH 44114. This central location will provide easy access for clients throughout the Greater Cleveland area and beyond.

"We're thrilled to bring our client-focused approach to personal injury law in Cleveland," said Eric Henry, Esq., founder of The Henry Law Firm. "This expansion allows us to serve injury victims in Northeast Ohio better, providing them with the dedicated representation they deserve."

The Cleveland office will offer the full range of The Henry Law Firm's services, including representation for:

Car accidents





Commercial truck accidents





Workplace injuries





Slip and fall cases





Medical malpractice





Wrongful death claims





Nursing home abuse

With this new location, The Henry Law Firm aims to build on its reputation for personalized attention and aggressive advocacy for injury victims. The firm's track record of successful outcomes and commitment to client satisfaction has driven its growth and the decision to expand into Cleveland.

"Our team is excited to become part of the Cleveland community," Henry added. "We look forward to establishing strong relationships with local medical providers, community organizations, and most importantly, the individuals and families who need our help during challenging times."

The Henry Law Firm's Cleveland office is now open and accepting new clients. Injury victims in the Cleveland area can schedule a complimentary consultation by calling the Cleveland office number at (440) 644-3995 or visiting the website.

About The Henry Law Firm

The Henry Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims throughout Ohio. Focusing on personal injury cases, the firm combines extensive legal expertise with a compassionate, client-centered approach. Founded by Eric Henry, Esq., who brings years of experience and a strong track record of success, the firm is committed to securing fair compensation for clients while providing support throughout the legal process.

The Henry Law Firm Expands with New Office in Cleveland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/225435_2c27efcef48bd928_002full.jpg

Video URL: https://youtu.be/bLU49L02Vuc?si=YYEr2txl5SpezmZO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225435

SOURCE: Plentisoft