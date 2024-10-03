Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lonza Nominates David Meline as Independent Board Member



03.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST



David Meline brings extensive governance, financial and industry experience to Lonza's Board of Directors

Olivier Verscheure will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting Basel, Switzerland, 3 October 2024 - Today, Lonza's Board of Directors announced the nomination of David Meline as an Independent Member of the Board. The Board will propose the election of David to shareholders at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2025. David Meline, a US and Swiss citizen, has served as CFO of three publicly listed industrial and biotech companies and worked in various capital-intensive industries throughout his career. Most recently, he was CFO of Moderna during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his role at Moderna, David was CFO of Amgen, one of the world's largest independent biotech companies, where he led finance, IT, and business services. David also held the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer for 3M Company and spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company, where he served as regional CFO across five different continents during his tenure. David is also a Member of the Board of Directors of HP Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and ABB Ltd., where he holds the role of Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Compliance Committee. Olivier Verscheure has decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM in May 2025. Olivier has been a member of the Board since 2018 and is a member of the Innovation and Technology Committee. As a Professor of Computer Science at EPFL (ETH Lausanne) and co-founder and Executive Director of the Swiss Data Science Center, a national hub for applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, Olivier Verscheure provided Lonza with digital expertise. The Board would like to thank Olivier for his contribution during his years of service to Lonza. Jean-Marc Huët, Board Chairman, Lonza, commented: "The Board of Directors is delighted to nominate David for election to the Board. David brings a wealth of board experience, alongside an outstanding track record of driving growth and innovation as the CFO of global industrial and pharma companies. His deep industry knowledge, and finance and IT experience will be invaluable assets to Lonza as we focus on structured growth, customer delivery and innovation. I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Olivier for the extensive contributions he has made to our board and business." Notes to Editors:

David's biography can be accessed here . About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on X Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data



End of Media Release

