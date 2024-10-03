Sama CEO Wendy Gonzalez to Speak at CogX Leadership Summit on AI

Gonzalez to discuss how to deploy responsible AI across an organization, and the importance of diverse leadership in fostering AI innovation and improving bottom line performance

Sama , the leader in purpose-built, responsible enterprise AI with agile data labeling for model development and supervised fine-tuning, today announced that CEO Wendy Gonzalez will speak in two separate sessions at the upcoming CogX Leadership Summit on AI , taking place in London on October 7, 2024.

In her first session of the conference, slated for 12 noon in the Prince of Wales room, Gonzalez will join Gopal Ramchurn of Responsible AI UK and Nia Castelly, co-founder and head of legal at Checks , Google's AI-powered platform that helps developers build safer products by simplifying privacy compliance. Entitled Demystifying Responsible AI: A Guide for Leaders, this panel will explore the challenges, opportunities, regulatory considerations and strategies necessary to successfully deploy responsible AI.

Gonzalez will also participate in a panel discussion entitled AI Leadership: Unlocking Innovation through Diverse Voices, taking place at 2 pm in the Prince of Wales room. This session will include Sana Wajid, chief development officer at Fetch AI ; Christian Tooley, senior manager, EMEA at Bain Capital ; and Katie Lockwood, co-founding partner of Twin Path Ventures . The discussion, which will cover the critical need for diverse leadership in fostering AI-driven innovation, and its impact on market competitiveness and financial performance, will be moderated by Rula Awad, machine learning engineer at Women in AI .

"We are in such an exciting period of time, at the precipice of significant global changes thanks to the power and potential of AI. However, without a conscientious effort to ensure ethical and responsible AI practices that prioritize a diverse group of voices, we could be facing a future rife with problems," said Gonzalez. "CogX always brings together a wide range of experts who are at the forefront of creating the best possible future for AI. I'm thrilled to be a part of these important conversations to move the industry forward on the best path possible."

A certified B corp, Sama is committed to leading the industry in responsible AI, prioritizing compliance with critical AI legislation around the world. The company's impact mission has resulted in lifting over 68,000 individuals out of poverty, and its most recent Impact Report details significant strides toward its sustainability goals, including efforts to become net zero by 2050 and its role in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

CogX Festival is a global event focused on the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technology on industry, government and society. This year's conference will focus on the crucial question, "How to seize the AI opportunity?" Tickets are available with a 25% discount via https://www.cogxleadershipsummit.com/tickets .

