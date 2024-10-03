CallTower Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100

CallTower Recognized for Remarkable Growth and Innovation in the Unified Communications Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom solutions, announced today it was named to the 2024 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Utah's fastest-growing companies," said Bret England, CallTower CEO. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. We continue to focus on providing innovative communication solutions that drive productivity and success for organizations worldwide."

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2019 and 2023.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.?

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, and Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.?

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.?

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

Contact Information

Kade Herbert

Marketing Manager

kherbert@calltower.com

(702) 951-2449

Tonya Wheatfall

Marketing Coordinator

twheatfall@calltower.com

9406665906

SOURCE: CallTower, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.