New HGS facility in South Africa provides access to exceptional quality, high availability of young and capable workforce and geographic diversity to serve global clients across industries

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE NSE), a leading provider of solutions in digital experience, business process management (BPM) and digital media services, today announced the opening of a new customer experience (CX) hub in South Africa to support both new and existing customers.

Located in Cape Town's Woodstock neighborhood with good proximity to airports, hotels, and public transport, the new CX hub opens several permanent leadership and frontline positions to help support U.S., UK, and Australian clients in any industry. HGS expects to hire over 400 employees locally across voice and non-voice customer experience roles as well as corporate support functions by March 2025.

South Africa, the second-largest economy in Africa, is known for a large, well-educated, digitally savvy, and English-speaking workforce, with four universities ranked among the top 500 globally. Because of its time zone matches, it is very well suited to provide seamless service to Australia-New Zealand in the East, UK- EU at the centre and Americas on the west. It is also multi-cultural and can service consumers from all these diverse countries with aplomb.

"South Africa offers a deep pool of talent and CX culture that encompasses a range of sectors and skills, from technology to finance, creative industries and customer service," said Partha DeSarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer of HGS. "By tapping into these incredible resources, we believe the new hub in Cape Town will drive exceptional results for our expanding global client base, delivering top-notch customer experiences and innovative solutions."

By aligning IT, marketing, and customer experience teams, HGS addresses some of today's biggest business challenges to competitiveness and growth labor, productivity, and technology across industries. HGS works to enhance every step of the consumer journey and increase customer lifetime value (CLV). To improve productivity and satisfaction, HGS combines high quality talent with a full range of customizable and ready-made AI, automation, and analytics (triple-A) technologies. This balance of technology and people enable HGS to innovate, optimize, and grow clients' businesses.

To learn more about HGS South Africa, visit https://hgs.cx/locations/south-africa/.

