Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reju opens Regeneration Hub Zero, its first textile to textile hub, in Frankfurt, Germany

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju, the progressive textile to textile regeneration company has opened its first operating unit - Regeneration Hub Zero - in Frankfurt Germany.


This is Reju's first major milestone after being incorporated just 12 months ago in Paris, France. The Hub was built in record time and is expected to begin deliveries in 2025.

Owned by Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology company, Reju is using technology invented by IBM research. Reju is creating a new circular system and infrastructure for recovering, regenerating and recirculating textile waste - at scale - starting with polyester.

The combination of expertise from the team Reju has recruited, and proficiency of Technip Energies will enable Reju to expand at an unprecedented speed and scale.

Reju will guarantee textile-to-textile traceability from textile waste that would otherwise be buried, burnt or dumped. The end product - Reju Polyester - has a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester. Reju is committed to bringing a product to market that is demonstrably cleaner and can be regenerated infinitely.

To enable this new structure, Reju is joining with upstream partners to recover, collect and sort textiles, creating a circular textile system that does not yet exist.

"We're starting with the most urgent problem in textile waste - polyester," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste each year, yet less than 1% is recycled. It is a system that extracts finite resources creating textile waste with no responsibility for end-of-life. Reju is going to change that by unlocking a new system through critical partnerships around the world. We will build infrastructure, scale technology, comply with regulation and, in the end, help the textile industry evolve and enable a change in behavior. Our Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt is a significant milestone, showcasing how this advanced technology addresses the global textile waste problem."

Frisk, an industry veteran and former CEO of Under Armour Inc., CEO of Aldo Group and Executive of VF Corp. leads with Alain Poincheval COO of Reju and a 35-year Executive of Technip Energies.

"Technip Energies brings over 65 years of engineering experience. We are present in 34 countries," said Alain Poincheval. "It has proven its expertise in accelerating climate solutions, combining engineering and construction capabilities with technological know-how as it drives towards a less carbon-reliant economy of tomorrow'.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology company committed to accelerating the energy transition. The company operates in over 34 countries and is a global leader in sustainable chemistry, hydrogen solutions, and CO2 management. For more information, visit http://www.ten.com.

About Reju
Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for recycling polyester textiles and PET waste. With propriety technology, Reju aims to establish a circular ecosystem for textile recycling to reduce global plastic found in textiles.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521843/Reju_Textiles.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521842/Reju_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reju-opens-regeneration-hub-zero-its-first-textile-to-textile-hub-in-frankfurt-germany-302266269.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.