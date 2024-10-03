New Preservica Application Drives Greater Efficiency and Transparency for UK Local Government Records

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Preservica , a recognized leader in Active Digital Preservation, has launched a new edition of its popular archiving software that's purpose-designed to enable UK Local Authority record-keeping teams to more efficiently maintain reliable, complete and retrievable long-term and permanent digital records in alignment with their obligations under the UK Public Records Act, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and UK GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

Speed, automation and more efficient services

Developed in collaboration with its community of nearly 50 UK local authority Records Offices and Archives, the new Preservica UK Local Government edition comes ready-configured with folders, metadata and workflows to enable record-keeping teams to rapidly create a trusted repository for managing and protecting many different types of long-term government records and digital formats including:

Democratic Services - Councils and Committees

Adult & Children services

Planning Land and Property

Transportation and Infrastructure

Registrations

Historical

Assured long-term access to government records

The application uses Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation software to automatically ensure critical long-term digital records remain reliable, complete and retrievable over decades. This eliminates compliance risk by ensuring records are always instantly accessible in readable and trusted file formats by departments for operational needs or FOI handling.

The built-in citizen portal also enables public records to be quickly and securely published online for more effective services and greater transparency.

Part of the Microsoft 365 records workflow

The new UK Local Government edition also (optionally) connects with Microsoft 365 to make the secure transfer and retrieval of long-term records a seamless part of the everyday Microsoft SharePoint workflow for government staff.

This drives further efficiency in records handling and enables record-keeping teams to automate and standardise processes using existing Microsoft software and tools such as Microsoft retention labels and Power Automate. Connections to other common UK government applications and catalogue software are also available.

Sam Johnston, Service Manager for Archives and Records at Dorset History Centre adds "Preservica has given us a cost-effective way to securely preserve and share our records via an online digital archive. Being able to incorporate ready-configured folders, metadata and workflows for common long-term record types will enable our team to drive even greater efficiency in the handling of important records."

"Open and digital government creates new challenges in the way that long-term digital information is captured, protected and made accessible, especially at a time when public sector institutions are coming under pressure to deliver greater efficiency and transparency," said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica. "The need to digitally preserve information in a sustainable and automated way is increasing each year and it is exciting to see a growing number of both local and central government agencies adopting Preservica's software"

Preservica UK Local Government edition at a glance:

Cut records handling times for FOI requests

Drive efficiency for common government records workflows

Ensure greater transparency with online citizen self-service

Meet record keeping requirements under the Public Records and FOI Acts

Ensure records are reliable, complete and retrievable over decades

For more information on how Preservica can help UK Local Government drive efficiency and transparency in managing long-term records with speed and automation, please visit https://preservica.com/preservica-for-uk-government

Start for free and transform your services with more streamlined, efficient Digital Preservation.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organisations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, nearly 50 UK Local Authorities, The Cabinet Office, University of Manchester, Texas State Library and Archives, and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organisations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/.

