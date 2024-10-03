France-based Solarcloth tested and compared three colored solutions: MorphoColor interference sheets from the German Fraunhofer Institute; ColorQuant interference encapsulants from the German company Lenzing Plastics; and diffuser films from Switzerland-based Solaxess. From pv magazine France French CIGS specialist Solarcloth is seeking to integrate color into its flexible CIGS photovoltaic modules. The company tested and compared three colored solutions: MorphoColor interference sheets from the German Fraunhofer Institute; ColorQuant interference encapsulants from the German company Lenzing Plastics; ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...